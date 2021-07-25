Tokyo reports 1,763 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,020

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases, up 635 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1453.6.

People in their 20s (574 cases), their 30s (368) and their 40s (305) accounted for the highest numbers, while 248 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 72, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 448, up 12 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,020. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (531), Osaka (471), Saitama (449), Chiba (279), Okinawa (209), Fukuoka (162), Hyogo (138), Hokkaido (113), Aichi (109), Kyoto (80), Shizuoka (72), Ishikawa (72), Ibaraki (63), Tochigi (43) and Fukushima (37).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was four.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today