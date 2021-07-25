Tokyo reports 1,763 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,020

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases, up 635 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1453.6.
People in their 20s (574 cases), their 30s (368) and their 40s (305) accounted for the highest numbers, while 248 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 72, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 448, up 12 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,020. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (531), Osaka (471), Saitama (449), Chiba (279), Okinawa (209), Fukuoka (162), Hyogo (138), Hokkaido (113), Aichi (109), Kyoto (80), Shizuoka (72), Ishikawa (72), Ibaraki (63), Tochigi (43) and Fukushima (37).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was four.
Zoroto
Record high for a Sunday. Even with the 4 day weekend. Get ready for a wild ride.
Sven Asai
Please, don’t complain. You’ve insisted in not listening for more than one and a half year now and prefer to suffer instead. A bad and stupid but of course possible choice.
snowymountainhell
Will Olympic-related Covid cases also “be updated later” and included ‘here’ or, will they again get a separate column devoted to it, like yesterday?:
(A simple, yellow-highlighted Moderator’s notation “Yes/No” below will suffice.) - Thank you for your daily, public service.
Jim
755 more than last week
biggest number for sunday!
Oxycodin
Wow Tokyo is breaking Personal Records again! This 4 day weekend its HOT but im sure no one in Japan sitting home hermiting from covid.
joffy
Still seeing 71% infections under 50 years of age. I imagine that percentage is only going to increase. That bodes well for seniors but still is a concern IF the strain starts causing statistically significant serious health concerns to younger folks. The data doesn't show that yet.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1105162/japan-patients-detail-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-cases-by-age-and-gender/
This bar graph in the link above shows an AGE breakdown of Japan's total cases besides the deaths. Regular news outlets don't usually report this so it is quite interesting to see.
Yubaru
Okinawa had over 200 cases today too!
Superhero
Day after day new records of new corona cases. Thats Olympic spirit!
klausdorth
Roughly 1.400 one week ago!
Another increase, despite what some people minor want us make believe!
ShinkansenCaboose
If you shorted it you are in the money. My prediction based on my own log program predicted 2187. Dang.
Good luck Japan. How many of you posters have been vaccinated by the way?
When the update later shows will it state how many were vaccinated and how many not? Very relevant information when stating numbers of infected.
tamanegi
Olympic covid number seems safety now so that's good.
Reckless
Very concerning. I got bad news from Florida where delta is prevalent. Father's friend is young 40's guy and his wife, anti-vaxxers, wife now in ICU with coronavirus and feels like she can't breathe and may be intubated; brother's friend is 45 yo dentist there also not vaccinated, got coronavirus and died a few days ago. This looks like it may be very risky for younger folks. I was just in my Tokyo supermarket and a young mother was coughing her lungs out and sounded more than a cold. Definitely get your vaccine and be careful.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
People who can enjoy the Olympics are very selfish and ignorant.
Michael O’ Dereiter
The chickens are coming home to roost.
My guess is that once these games are done a lot of people in important positions are going to be saying (quietly and definitely not to the media) "why didn't we listen to the doctors and scientists?"
Of course, their proclamations to the media will instead be about how wonderful the games were and how everyone got to see Japan's samurai spirit, etc.
My other guess? We will learn absolutely nothing from this.
Ashley Shiba
I flew out of Japan last week and I am now on Guam where the case count is under 50 and will return on Tuesday if weather permits and I am not looking forward to it at all. The freedom to get in a car and go to the beach, the worry of not catching COVID and I even had a beach birthday party for my child. My child is going to reside here until next January when I hope a large majority of people are vaccinated, until that time there is no chance of coming home and going to a Japanese school.
Reckless
To fiddle while Rome burns...
Zoroto
The number of cases are frighteningly high all over Japan suddenly, even if the deaths are low. Probably is 1) deaths follow cases by a couple of weeks, 2) hospital capacity 3) long COVID.
Masks alone don't protect against the Delta variant as its R value is 5-6, which is up there with measles, the previously most infections pathogen.
ShinkansenCaboose
At Zoroto. Are you a doctor or a virologist? When will you quote the size of individual virus units and claim they can go through masks? Of course they can.
but they travel with millions of others at a time in huge vapor particles, and even a simple mask worn correctly can stop those. Issue is people touch the outside of their masks, lay them on tables, and don’t wash their hands.
You seem to care for people however, so sorry I offended.
1glenn
Here in the States, the unvaccinated are dying from Covid, while still refusing to get vaccinated!
StillMove
@Reckless
I saw a story out of Florida. One hospital where 44% of COVID-19 patients at the hospital were in their 40s or younger. Another where the median age of patients was 49 compared to in the 60s during past waves.
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Health/northeast-florida-hospitals-returning-covid-19-peak-amid/story?id=78973628
Sven Asai
As expected, a few understand, the majority believes what they are told from those who don’t do anything. The next thing, some comments always state something like death rates are low under delta. How can you ever know? That less people die the same days while delta infected, doesn’t mean they also are unaffected by LongCovid, organ damages and a severely reduced life expectancy, therefore quickly dying during one of the next few waves etc. Your limitless optimism is really disturbing and not at all helpful. What is needed, are quick and harsh countermeasures. Can’t you comprehend that after almost 2 years of doing nothing?
falseflagsteve
1glenn
Japan is not the State, full of obese people and the population in mostly bad health. It’s why deaths are low in Japan. The vaccine rollout is now protecting the elderly, severe cases and deaths shall remain low.
Delta is not more deadly than other variants
impudicus
Looks like you are immune when you are 19 years old.
Saw this information the other days too but I wanted to check it several times.