Tokyo reports 1,800 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,800 new coronavirus cases, up 787 from Monday and down 562 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 76, up one from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,467), Aichi (1,290), Hyogo (780), Kanagawa (762), Hokkaido (701), Gifu (466), Kagoshima (455), Chiba (409), Shizuoka (363), Hiroshima (351), Nagasaki (323), Miyagi (264), Ehime (236), Nagano (216), Yamaguchi (206), Okayama (199), Miyazaki (179), Gunma (175), Ibaraki (169), Oita (160) and Iwate (155).

