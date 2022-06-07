Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,800 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,800 new coronavirus cases, up 787 from Monday and down 562 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 76, up one from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,467), Aichi (1,290), Hyogo (780), Kanagawa (762), Hokkaido (701), Gifu (466), Kagoshima (455), Chiba (409), Shizuoka (363), Hiroshima (351), Nagasaki (323), Miyagi (264), Ehime (236), Nagano (216), Yamaguchi (206), Okayama (199), Miyazaki (179), Gunma (175), Ibaraki (169), Oita (160) and Iwate (155).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Yawn.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

There are 1,800 unhappy persons somewhere out there in Tokyo today.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog