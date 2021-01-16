Tokyo reports 1,809 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 7,014

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,809 new cases of the coronavirus, down 192 from Friday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 83,878.
The number (953 men and 856 women) is the result of 14,106 tests conducted on Jan 13.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (379), followed by 302 in their 30s, 294 in their 40s, 268 in their 50s, 152 in their 60s, 123 in their 70s and 95 in their 80s. Also, 162 cases were younger than 20 (65 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 136, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 965.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 7,014. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (830), Osaka (629), Saitama (582), Chiba (503), Fukuoka (411), Aichi (323), Hyogo (265), Hokkaido (192), Kyoto (140), Okinawa(130), Ibaraki (106), Tochigi (96), Gunma (90), Gifu (89), Shizuoka (86), Kumamoto (78), Nagano (61) and Miyagi (44).
Fifty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
20 Comments
didou
Slowly decreasing compare to last week. Is the Oshogatsu scare already over ?
Seesaw7
...,and yet, some people still don't wear masks, chat endlessly in the trains/subways...
justasking
Lower peak than expected.
tottenhaminremnants
Didou,
I think this is one of those "holding" days, difficult to define a trend - unless we see some outlier in the non-Tokyo-to figures a few hours hence
bokuda
How comes that the usual 30%~50% of positives, suddenly becomes 10%~13%
And how comes that totals are now ×3 times the usual?
Reckless
Thank you Suga-san! We are overcoming the virus.
Goodlucktoyou
Still very very low. 120,000,000 with 4204 deaths.
kyronstavic
Slowing down?
Watch this space over the next week...
Cameron
Just because you are positive doesn’t mean you have to take up a bed in a hospital. There are a plethora of people around the world who can go through it at home. My friend in Denmark, her brother, her boss all did. And they survived. Healing at home is not necessarily wrong. Please don’t jump to conclusions that the Japanese government is handling this the wrong way. I have seen too many people bashing J-Gov no matter what they do. Look to your own countries, please.
SandyBeachHeaven
@Cameron: You are correct. I am ashamed to look at my own country...USA
Monty
@cameron
I can not agree more!
What you said is absolutely correct!
wanderlust
Japanese media (NHK) is reporting a cluster in one Saitama hospital of 310 infected patients, and 31 dead; health authorities are investigating how the infection spread. That's a seriously large cluster.
tottenhaminremnants
Anybody, genuine question, not looking for analysis, up-votes, down-votes, shake-it-all-about votes;
Non-Tokyo cases rising faster than Tokyo cases?
Zoroto
I believe we all have the same information to make this determination.
Reckless
I was at the park in Tokyo today social distancing with my mask but there are mask-less children everywhere. They may be the hidden vector.
rhubarb
If you are young, it is not much worse than a flu.
If you are old or of poor health, just stay at home.
NipponGlory
extremely happy we are still seeing a decrease! we're doing it! ganbaru, mina-san!
rhubarb
Just look at the case mortality rate by age group in Japan.
You are being irrational if you are healthy, in your 20s and 30s and worried about Covid 19.
Ashley Shiba
Please do not get comfortable with this number which is incredibly high for a Saturday. A friend who works inside the government has stated that the numbers are expected to rise to the 3000 a day mark and due to the long weekend last week the testing is down.
Everyone who does not need to go out do your best to stay home.
Sven Asai
A minimum of 4205 people have surely another opinion, but only one could still now type it here....lol