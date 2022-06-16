Tokyo reports 1,819 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,819 new coronavirus cases, down 196 from Wednesday and down 57 from last Thursday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 44, down nine from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,404), Hokkaido (902), Hyogo (591), Kagoshima (429), Hiroshima (381), Nagasaki (235), Gifu (227), Okayama (196), Ishikawa (168), Miyazaki (152) and Kochi (144).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today