Tokyo reports 1,832 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,943

People walk across Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,832 new coronavirus cases, up 445 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,277.6.

People in their 20s (577 cases), their 30s (410) and their 40s (294) accounted for the highest numbers, while 206 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 390, down 16 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,943. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (522), Osaka (491), Saitama (381), Chiba (302), Okinawa (169), Fukuoka (136), Hyogo (120), Hokkaido (118), Aichi (109), Kyoto (80), Ibaraki (77), Shizuoka (57), Tochigi (42), Hiroshima (46) and Nara (38).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today