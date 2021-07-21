Tokyo reports 1,832 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,943

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,832 new coronavirus cases, up 445 from Tuesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,277.6.
People in their 20s (577 cases), their 30s (410) and their 40s (294) accounted for the highest numbers, while 206 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 390, down 16 from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,943. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (522), Osaka (491), Saitama (381), Chiba (302), Okinawa (169), Fukuoka (136), Hyogo (120), Hokkaido (118), Aichi (109), Kyoto (80), Ibaraki (77), Shizuoka (57), Tochigi (42), Hiroshima (46) and Nara (38).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
81 Comments
snowymountainhell
Asahi Shinbun : Their current prediction:
https://www.asahi.com/sp/ajw/articles/14398519
We’ll see what tomorrow brings.
rowiko68
Wow
fxgai
Boom :)
Olymlics will go ahead.
It is Japanese people spreading the virus mostly.
Aly Rustom
Oh boy.
Jim
After yesterday increase of 557 from previous week) - today we have another increase of 683 compared to last week with a number today of 1832 - the rate of increase is growing at an alarming rate
In another news on Asahi (link below) - Omi has predicted by first week of Aug Tokyo will cross a number of 3000 and hospitals are likely to see shortage of beds
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14400040
Normal residents like us can only try to hunker down, if we can and hope for the best - while the elites will enjoy their VIP box entertainment and Athletes get to do their sports - all at the cost and suffering of Japan residents
How prophetic Bach was when he claimed that Tokyo residents have to make sacrifices for holding the Olympics……
Chico3
Oh my gosh!
GdTokyo
Delta has arrived on a largely unvaccinated country. Double the infectiousness in a densely populated city. Oh yeah, and we are going to have major sporting events with 10s of thousands of visitors.
Yeah, this is bad. Stay home until 14 days after your 2nd vaccination because the medical system is going to break.
Michael O’ Dereiter
That's quite a high number.
(I learned how to understate things from my British friends).
I wonder if Bach and the JOC are told the real figures, or whether they are given a watered-down figure to appease them.
Commodore Perry
Well, as I said before, Japan should have vaccinated the young as a priority.
Mr Kipling
They are not vaccinating in the correct order.
1st should be health professionals
2nd Those at most risk of death, the old and sic.
3rd Those with jobs contacting the public, teachers, shop workers, bus drivers etc
Then those catching and spreading... Those in their 20's who frequent the nightlife areas and those who attend colleges with them.
nonu6976
My second shot is Aug 12, so wont venture out (apart from food shopping/walking my dog) until end of August.
sf2k
Forget 2000, will it be over 3000 or 4000 by opening day?
Michael O’ Dereiter
Well, as I said before, Japan should have vaccinated the young as a priority.
I do actually see the logic in that. Maybe they should have tried a double-pronged attack: the elderly (who are most at risk, being elderly) and the young (who are going to get it in the greatest numbers, being young, stupid, and thinking they are immortal).
I'm in the 40-49 age group and, in my ward at least, that age group was the last to be able to apply (not that it matters, as when I checked today there was not a single opening anywhere).
Commodore Perry
Michael O’ DereiterToday 05:11 pm JST
I thought Japan's "leaders" should; have requested the elderly confine themselves inside and not have contact with anyone as much as possible--they would have followed such request. And the young people going about as if nothing was of concern--taking trains, going to work everyday, sitting close to their colleagues and what not--we are getting these relatively high numbers now even with the high percentage of vaccinated elderly.
Crazy you can't get a vaccination--
Reckless
Whoa! Almost choked on my mugi-cha!
archmiel
Same. We can't even apply in this city for another week yet, and my coworkers in the neighboring city still haven't got their vouchers yet.
dbsaiya
I say 2,500 by this time next week. What say you Bach, Suga and Tedros?
Michael O’ Dereiter
Crazy you can't get a vaccination--
Well, I'm in the fortunate position of being able to work at home, so while I'd rather get a shot ASAP, my daily routine means that I'm in a comparatively safer situation than some.
My wife has to ride the train daily; she's had one of two shots and is due for the other this week, and to be honest that gives me more peace of mind than my own chances of getting my first one.
I'm also lucky to have a fairly robust immune system - I've never had a flu shot, and I've never gotten the flu in the near-two-decades I've been here in Japan. That includes some time as an English teacher being surrounded by germ machines (although we were contractually bound to refer to them as "students").
Covid is an entirely different beast though and I fully recognise the advantages of getting vaccinated against it.
gintonic
And this with the testing numbers restricted to those with severe symptoms as per the Japanese way". Imagine if they tested the same as the rest of advanced world..we,d be looking at 10 times the number. In Australia , NSW had a 110 cases and they tested 84 thousand people yesterday as opposed to Tokyo testing....how's that for perspective.
spaceinvader
"Well, as I said before, Japan should have vaccinated the young as a priority."
Why? The probability of dying from covid 19 for a young person is very low.
spaceinvader
Wow, The Japanese government just told the world there were 1,832 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo. I thought they were trying to cook the covid 19 books to save the games? I wonder why the Suga government did that? I have an idea. Maybe the Japanese government was being truthful all this time with their numbers.
expat
Did today's number set a new record? Did we take Gold?
Commodore Perry
spaceinvaderToday 05:26 pm JST
Because they catch it easily because of their lifestyle, and then spread it among people who are older and with a higher risk of dying from it.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Because they are the ones most likely to spread it now.
Commodore Perry
Michael O’ DereiterToday 05:23 pm JST
I went to the States to get the shots. It is incredible Japan is screwing up this vaccination program this late in the game.
Good friend of mine in the US got Covid last March, and still suffers after effects, so certainly is a different beast.
gintonic
I say 2,500 by this time next week. What say you Bach, Suga and Tedros?
They say " you have to make sacrifices for the Olympics" so pls bend over a bit more.... yoroshiku onegaisgimasu.
Zoroto
The problem with COVID is that even a mild case can have prolonged symptoms.
Zoroto
I don't think anybody claims that the Japanese government is flat-out lying. They just don't test and don't trace, and make it impossible to be declared a close contact and get tested.
Bjorn Tomention
How many cases from olympic village and surrouding BS ?.
Treat the olympics as a cruise ship incident . So c.mon man how many is bach bringin a day ?
gintonic
Wow, The Japanese government just told the world there were 1,832 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo. I thought they were trying to cook the covid 19 ?
They are ....under testing in Japan is an undeniable fact comparing to the rest of the developed world that Japan measures it's numbers against.
I wonder why the Suga government did that? I have an idea. Maybe the Japanese government was being truthful all this time with their numbers.
Well, if you wanna call numbers that reflect denial of testing and hence exclude everyone with light to medium symptoms as well as all the asymptomatic cases , you maybe right.
ShinkansenCaboose
When they said those with underlying conditions were third in line after Medical, The Elderly...um they forgot that they do not have national nor local databases for those with underlying conditions.
Why do we need to get government forms and a huge pile of paperwork just to get a shot?
iraira
Notice anything? You don't see the data of the people getting tested by age group. All you see is an age breakdown of the people who tested positive. Plus, younger people can also have diabetes or other health issues that make them more subject to severe symptoms. You should know this by now.
audioboy77
@ Zoroto
Clearly many people on this board alone claim the Japanese goverment is flat-out lying and manipulating the numbers. Even though we have a rapidly surging increase in the run up to the Olympics they will still continue to preach that nonsense.
The reality is just mass incompetence (to a criminal level imo).
Michael Machida
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,832 new coronavirus cases, up 445 from Tuesday.
But it's a safe olympics Bach and Suga san said.
ian
Hmm numbers look great for the Olympics. The conspiracy theorists were on point, govt manipulating the numbers.
Sacredtrain
Expected the result. It's gonna be higher soon.
michaelqtodd
Will Japan begin testing a decent amount of people and then do contact tracing and isolating once they do not have to hide the figures for the Olympics? In the meantime let's multiply the daily case numbers by at least 3
anon99999
Well said gin tonic. I was going to reply similarly about the the cooking the covid numbers comment
The real numbers could be 10 or 20 times more, if they did more testing, so they are managing to cook the numbers very well despite the increase from their point of view. Seems they can get away with holding the games with 2000 or 3000 cases but 10,000 or more daily might not have been so easy
Reckless
The numbers were much lower last summer, only 237 in Tokyo a year ago to the day. Maybe it would have been better to hold them last summer even with many countries canceling.
Hakman
Once again, over 80% of these cases are people in their 40s or younger -- age groups with a near-100% survival rate.
Doesn't say how many are in their 50s. Their survival rate is supremely high too.
And the number of people hospitalized with severe COVID symptoms remains something like 0.00003% of the population.
So I'm STILL wondering why this virus deserves the neurotic, massive-panic, mask-up, stay-home, live-in-constant-fear, downwind-from-Chernobyl attention that it's getting.
Especially with a rather high percentage of the most vulnerable population -- senior citizens -- having already been vaccinated.
COVID shouldn't be ignored, but it shouldn't live rent-free in our heads either. Stop letting fear control you. Live like a human being and stop being so ridiculously afraid.
audioboy77
The death rate (if your fit and under 70) is not the concern). The concern is that up to 20% of cases, regardless of age and health, are suffering permanent, dehibilitating damage. Just do some basic research.
spaceinvader
"Because they catch it easily because of their lifestyle, and then spread it among people who are older and with a higher risk of dying from it."
So older people have a higher risk from dying from it? Right? So who should get the jab first? The young person who has very little risk of dying from it or the old person who has a higher risk of dying from it? Second, just because you got the jab does not mean you can't carry the virus with you and spread the virus.
You have lower chance of spreading virus, but you can spread it.
Every country is doing the same thing. Old people go first.
gintonic
I reckon we could hit 1,832 new posters on these threads saying exactly the same as other posters who have come and gone.
But those 1832 would just be the same couple of LDP staff wisdom speakers who keep changing their puppet account names.
as_the_crow_flies
But they do have local databases, at least for some disabled. A May 2013 article on this site stated:
Registered disabled have to renew their registration every few years, so it is fairly up to date. You can bet it is at least 1m higher now, with the ageing population and the diabetes epidemic. Granted some of those are over 65, so will be in line for earlier vaccination than able bodied people.
Why do they have a registration system, if they don't use it at a time like this? They buried the plan to vaccinate disabled people before the able-bodied because they are incompetent and couldn't plan their way out of a paper bag.
Jimizo
Is Science your forte?
It’s exciting to have new posters literate on the subject.
Commodore Perry
spaceinvaderToday 06:02 pm JST
Older people are at a risk of dying from it if they catch it. Younger people have a greater risk of catching and spreading it. Stop the spread, stop the catch--in the elderly particularly.
Those countries were all wrong.
Nibek32
The root cause of this is not even related to the Olympics. It’s Japanese people spreading this, mostly younger that just don’t care anymore.
It’s always easy for people here to point to foreigners as the cause, but it’s not based on reality.
This is the result of Japan not securing vaccines, rolling out the vaccination quickly, and a large population that believe in conspiracy theories.
spaceinvader
"They are ....under testing in Japan is an undeniable fact comparing to the rest of the developed world that Japan measures it's numbers against."
and Japan's low death rate? That is the most important undeniable fact .
Kevin
Tomorrow starts a four day holiday. Temps will be high, BBQ's and parties galore over the next 4 days, you can bank on that. Lowest vaccination rate among G7 nations. Just guessing but I figure around the first of August the cases should really start blowing up.
audioboy77
@Nibek your right, the Olympic is not the cause of this current surge, it's due to delta and 'covid fatigue' (which could have been avoided if the vaccine roll out was not mismanaged). That doesn't mean that going ahead with a mass potential super spreader/variant cooker against the wish of the tax payers who funded it is ok.
Antiquesaving
In the past 3 days we have seen a lot of new people on hear all sounding exactly like the same person. All pro Olympics all " everything is just fine deaths are down severe cases are down"
Sorry but not buying this guy's 3 fake accounts.
keefos
Japan unfortunately pushed its luck too far. The people masked up early and did what they were supposed to and prevented the a mass outbreak. Meanwhile, the complacent government couldn’t bring itself to do what every other country did, which is to accept the US FDA’s trials and emergency use approval. The delay due to redundant local trials gave Delta just enough time to break through and get a foothold. The public sector’s lack of creativity with distribution didn’t help, either.
u_s__reamer
Delta takes the gold while the LDP takes the biscuit. The numbers are getting real as the Olympics approach.
Mark
Get use to it, Japan still not as bad as other nations.
GdTokyo
I am tired of people spreading disinformation about the lethality of the disease. Claims of a 99.5% survival rate are easily disproved. Here let me do it.
In the US the current death toll that we know about is 609,000. Likely it is more but I will go with the official count for now. If the death rate was in fact 0.005% that would mean that a total of 121.8 million had been infected - roughly 1/3 of the population.
In fact the official number of infections is counted at 34.2 million cases. Again this is likely an undercount but since it's what we know we can go with that. That results in a death rate of 1.78%. That is a death rate more than 3.5 times the numbers being bandied about by conspiracy theorists. And as some helpful posters point out it doesn't take into account the devastating effects that many long haulers suffer.
This is a real disease. It is lethal and highly infectious. Belittling it, complaining about "experimental" vaccines (or worse), dissing those who wear masks FOR THE SAFETY OF OTHERS, and screaming about how vaccine passports rob them of their "Freedumb" are the hallmarks of a cult.
How Kharmic it is that at least in the US, they are overwhelmingly the ones getting sick and dying.
Dee
Blame this fake state of emergency. Shopping malls and restaurants are packed along with the trains. The heat will make people pack into air conditioned areas. The same thing happened last summer.
carpslidy
Many people don't care anymore.
.
Akula
These numbers are concerning, however the fact that such a number is being reported at this very time gives a lie to the conspiracy theorists on this site that think Japan is manipulating the numbers and who want everyone in Japan to get the virus.
Vaccinations continuing at a good pace, now just under 74m doses in total with 83% of over 65s having had at least one dose, and 62.1% of over 65s being fully vaccinated.
Cognac
the rising in numbers is due to Delta variation
+
current vaccines don't protect from Delta variation (neither will do from Epsilon, Beta, Gamma, Theta and so on)
=
vaccination is pointless, variations are coming out because the vaccines force the virus to a mutation and so now we have Delta, Epsilon and start learning the Greek alphabet
Matej
20 deaths from how many cases?
Am I one and only who cant find this important information?
Everytime?
snowymountainhell
Perhaps they are just returning to Earth and haven’t been getting the news broadcast transmissions over the last 18 months? - The pandemic is raging here in Japan, media aided in the lies and the IOCLDPJOC are flailing on a cosmic scale.
StillMove
Tokyo case number increases by ~500 but National remains unchanged….Interesting
CommodoreFlag
This is a false statement.
tooheysnew
so you haven’t ventured out for the last 18 months ?
longtimenosee
I agree.
Because if you look at the data, the young people are spreading the virus the most, some have died, many will be left irreparably damaged, but more importantly, they are statistically killing the elderly. You can see the data here. The case loads are heavy with the young and deaths highest with elderly:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1105162/japan-patients-detail-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-cases-by-age-and-gender/
Ashley Shiba
Ohh wow, I am so shocked to see today's numbers. I am also happy to say I am not in Japan, today, left yesterday for a week to enjoy some ocean time and be with my son that is not on American soil and where the COVID numbers are few. I removed my son from the Japanese school system in April, I could not afford to be sick and he cannot afford to lose the only parent he has.
Moving on, when I was at Narita Airport, yesterday, there were 2 athletes (foreigners) obviously with the Olympics in the lobby of the departure area and it appears they got away on the Japanese staff and she was ordering them back. It appeared they did not want to go with her, but in the end they did go back and I thought ohhh....yes.....they have this under control. NOT!
snowymountainhell
Someone sounds not-at-all Objective with their pro-Jgovt stance concerning the current surge.
Antiquesaving
Get use to it, Japan still not properly testing like nations.
Fixed.
Numan
@Akula
Actually, it does not.
Since the international community, the press, and the IOC are now on the scene, the j-government has to be more transparent about testing because the world is watching.
The same reason they attempted to vaccinate the entire country two months before the Olympics. It is all for show.
For the past year, J-government have been purposely reducing the number of tests available, not allowing contact tracing, and disqualifying certain infections from being counted to keep the numbers low to go ahead with the Olympics.
Now that the Olympics are here, the numbers are being more accurately counted.
The press is everywhere!
Numan
That is totally false statement.
By the way, the "Lambda variant" has just been spotted in the US.
Layzee
Not surprised. Are you?? Be honest.
Jtsnose
According to recent reports by JT, it is the youth 20-40s who need to be vaccinated, and kept protected (social distancing, masks) the most . . . .
Zoroto
Positive rate is at 10.7%
Hospitalized patients is 2466, which is higher than at the top of the last wave.
lolwut
@Numan
Is it false? I really don't know. Apparently the US gymnast that became infected was vaccinated. I don't know when, but that seems not so promising.
Antiquesaving
Well they are still not altering their standard pattern.
12,000 test down to 9,431 tests today .
Now yes we will see a slight rise as all the testing is fully counted. ( Yesterday's testing was 11,500 now just over 12,000)
But as the charts clearly show they reduce test 10% ~15% each day starting Monday so today 9,000 tomorrow 8,000 etc...
So despite dropping testing lower we still got a higher number and an infection rate of over 19%.
klausdorth
Approaching the 2.000 mark. Hope much more does it take to finally come to senses?
drlucifer
An 18 year old and 9 or 10 year are not comparable at all, Grouping them together greatly obsures the extend of the spread of the virus. Last there was a 10yr old great on a ventilator.
drlucifer
Meant 10 yr old girl
Numan
@lolwut
The vaccine will not make anyone immune to the virus. The vaccine reduces the severity of the symptoms or complications. The vaccine makes people asymptomatic hopefully. It means you get infected, but it will not harm you which also means that it can still be passed on to the unvaccinated. Therefore, vaccinated people can still test positive. It also depend on the timing of the infection. If you get your first shot then get infected while waiting 3 weeks, you will still test positive after receiving your second dose. Exactly like many Japan residents that only have the first shot and may not get their second within a reasonable amount of time.
That is why people are encouraged to wear masks.
Antiquesaving
I am not convinced we will reach 2,000 this week.
Not because there are way more than 2,000 but because they will drop testing just a bit more to try and avoid hitting that mark.
Yesterday over 12,000 tests today just under 10,000 around an 18% drop in testing.
If they do the same tomorrow ( which they usually do).we are looking at somewhere around 8,000 tests between 15% and 20% positivity rate, so around 1,600 cases.
If we do go over 2,000 then we are really looking at a massive surge that even Tokyo playing with testing numbers can no longer turn a blind eye to.
I get my testing info from Tokyo government's own covid-19 site
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
Antiquesaving
Here is a question, feel free to give a logical answer if you can.
Everyday Tokyo gov posts the number of cases, a few hours later the number of tests done.
For the next few days the information for that day will be updated as a bit more information trickles in.
Now this is perfectly normal.
But what isn't normal is that not once has the nuber of cases for any specific day changed, the number of tests always changes but never a single case.
So between yesterday and today an extra 1,000 test were found and added to the count, but zero positive cases.
The same for every day for the past several months.
It is a statistical impossibility that only missing tests are found but not a single c positive case.
Any logical explanation as to how this can be?