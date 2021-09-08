Tokyo reports 1,834 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,834 new coronavirus cases, up 205 from Tuesday and 1,834 down from last Wednesday. It is the 17th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (442 cases), their 30s (361) and their 40s (323) accounted for the highest numbers, while 353 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 252, down eight from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,211, up two from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

