Tokyo reports 1,853 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,853 new coronavirus cases, down 509 from Saturday and 1,228 down from last Sunday. It is the 14th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 2,549.3.

People in their 20s (490 cases), their 30s (328) and their 40s (289) accounted for the highest numbers, while 398 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 264, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,207, down 16 from Saturday.

