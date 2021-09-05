Tokyo reports 1,853 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,853 new coronavirus cases, down 509 from Saturday and 1,228 down from last Sunday. It is the 14th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 2,549.3.
People in their 20s (490 cases), their 30s (328) and their 40s (289) accounted for the highest numbers, while 398 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 264, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,207, down 16 from Saturday.
Leighton Rutt
And we are now getting a new week about to start, and numbers to my mind don't seem to be where they should be.
With 1,853 cases today, that brings the total number of cases for the month here in the Tokyo prefecture to 13,021. That represents 3.65% of all cases this month so far, which is small I admit low, but considering the prefecture's total since the beginning of the pandemic now is 356,595 cases, that still is not the numbers or percentage I would like to see it.
Just saying my bit for what it's worth.
Cheers for now and stay safe
Reckless
Mission Accomplished Suga-san. Well done.
Jacko
What was the number of tests conducted?
snowymountainhell
What? @Reckless 5pm, no “Thanks” to ‘the other heads of the Hydra’?
snowymountainhell
Mr. Leighton, you keep at it DAILY.
klausdorth
Suga-san, well done?
Not medium rare or even rare?
Anyways, the case number dropped" significantly, agreed!
Hope and wish it will continue like this, but the next couple of days and weeks will show.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Can you explain ?
TheTruthIsOutThere
Does it really matter ?
TheTruthIsOutThere
klausdorthToday 05:10 pm JST
Hope and wish it will continue like this, but the next couple of days and weeks will show.
The number will decrease, the peak has been reached and in the next days and week the wave will be over just to let the new one appearing. As Japanese Governement has no plan, this will happen and it will be again the same sad stories. Japanese government does not emphasized on prevention. Stupid and nonsense decisions will be made in the middle of elections. Good luck Japan.
ShinkansenCaboose
No need to fake numbers anymore. Suga quit. We should see numbers going high soon enough.
Foreigner In Tokyo
My prediction for the next few months assuming this trend continues:
The LDP will start a "victory tour" proclaiming how its guidance and unrivaled skill has "prevented a disaster." This will be followed by the masses allowing the Party to continue governing the country when general elections are held in a few months. No mass change, so no mass changes to be made.
Those who are actively seeking vaccination will stop, since "the danger is over", especially among people under 30. The government will then be in a situation not unlike the US counterpart, where supply is greatly exceeding demand.
The virus will continue to be a daily nuisance but largely ignored because there will be "only" 500-1000 cases per day, and mostly in Tokyo. This will "allow" people the "freedom" of mind to stop all intelligent behavior as the wearing of masks drops, Go To campaigns resume, international travel resumes, etc.
Another wave will then emerge several months later, largely fueled by the behavior described above, coupled possibly by greater distribution of the Lambda and Mu variants. More breakthrough cases will occur, either by lack of booster shots among the earliest vaccinated, or just vaccine resistance on the part of the latest mutations.
Japan will eventually be right back to late July/early August, with another SOE and absolutely nothing having been done to prepare for a rise in cases. People will be confused how the virus came back, ignorantly assuming it ever left.
I so hope to be wrong, but fear I won't be. The entire world told us that COVID would be gone by Summer 2020 and yet it's now going into Fall 2021 and nothing has really changed. All those who think vaccines are the miracle solution? Stop for a second and think: How many poorer countries around the world have vaccinated even 40% of their populations? How likely is it a new mutation will emerge as a result? How likely is it that people from those countries (or any, really) will resume travel and, without a quarantine in place, will be able to bring new variants for global distribution? Consider that all it takes is a mutation that renders vaccines 1-2% less effective to have massive ramifications when you're talking about tens of millions of people, with 5-10% decreased efficacy being a serious danger.
I for one am concerned what will happen in Tokyo specifically. Since around March of last year, people have generally been more contentious of their behavior and actions regarding the virus. This may largely be a product of the SOEs. Should the government gives an "all clear" sign in the next month or two, everything goes out the window. Tokyo is dangerously crowded, and when that foot traffic resumes, especially if masks are gone, there is major potential for big problems.
Of course the other side is, what happens if the government doesn't say "go back to normal life"? At some point the population at large will become totally immune to the SOE mentality and no one will follow it anyway.
Perhaps I'm just worrying for no reason here, but I'm legitimately more concerned with what's going to happen for the remainder of the year than I was everything until now.
Superhero
Haha, the LDP Fanboy
falseflagsteve
Foreigner
No need for concern. Covid is being dealt with, we have to live with it. We’ve done much better here than most developed countries without any lockdowns or draconian laws