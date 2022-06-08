Tokyo reports 1,876 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,935 new coronavirus cases, up 59 from Wednesday and down 459 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 77, down two from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,353), Hokkaido (992), Hyogo (700), Hiroshima (553), Gifu (327), Okayama (305), Nagasaki (234), Ishikawa (208), Yamaguchi (196) and Ehime (168).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





