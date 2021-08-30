Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk across an intersection in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 1,915 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,915 new coronavirus cases, down 1,166 from Sunday and 532 down from last Sunday. It is the eighth straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (545 cases), their 30s (369) and their 40s (318) accounted for the highest numbers, while 322 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 287, down nine from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,075, up five from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


How can we trust these suddenly plummeting numbers? The Tokyo government itself admits that “there may be a large number of infected people other than those tested and reported positive.”

Let that sink in: The government is acknowledging that it is NOT testing everyone who may be infected.

https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/english/health-crisis/monitoring.files/Analysis0826.pdf

