national

Tokyo reports 1,935 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,935 new coronavirus cases, up 135 from Tuesday and down 480 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, up one from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,557), Hokkaido (1,221), Hyogo (848), Chiba (458), Kagoshima (425), Kyoto (424), Gifu (345), Okayama (302), Nagasaki (273), Miyazaki (267), Ishikawa (203), Mie (193), Ehime (170), Nagano (168) and Gunma (165).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


