Tokyo reports 1,963 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,963 new coronavirus cases, up 887 from Monday and up 435 from last Tuesday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 34, down seven from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,421), Hyogo (672), Hokkaido (473), Kagoshima (443), Kyoto (298), Miyagi (265), Gifu (234), Ehime (207), Miyazaki (155), Gunma (155) and Nagano (135).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today