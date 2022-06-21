Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,963 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,963 new coronavirus cases, up 887 from Monday and up 435 from last Tuesday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 34, down seven from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,421), Hyogo (672), Hokkaido (473), Kagoshima (443), Kyoto (298), Miyagi (265), Gifu (234), Ehime (207), Miyazaki (155), Gunma (155) and Nagano (135).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Looks great! Hopefully we’re almost out of the woods.

Now cue the so-called “sarcasm.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog