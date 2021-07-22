Tokyo reports 1,979 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,383

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,979 new coronavirus cases, up 147 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1373.4.

People in their 20s (658 cases), their 30s (399) and their 40s (314) accounted for the highest numbers, while 254 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 392, up two from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,383. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (631), Saitama (510), Osaka (461), Chiba (343), Okinawa (153), Hyogo (149), Aichi (146), Hokkaido (140), Fukuoka (139), Ibaraki (86), Shizuoka (78), Kyoto (71), Ishikawa (62), Niigata (37), Tochigi (33) and Okayama (33).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was six.

