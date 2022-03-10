Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 10,080 new coronavirus cases

15 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 10,080 new coronavirus cases, down 743 from Wednesday and down 2,171 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,534 cases were in their 20s, 1,710 in their 30s and 1,755 in their 40s, while 1,403 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,929 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,956), Hokkaido (2,025), Gunma (691), Okinawa (649), Mie (621), Okayama (556), Fukushima (514), Kagawa (471), Nagano (429), Niigata (411), Fukui (394), Yamaguchi (393), Nagasaki (357), Ehime (341), Kagoshima (336), Oita (291), Yamagata (260), Miyazaki (250), Kochi (206) and Tokushima (206).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

15 Comments
This Covid Lark is on its way out. Enjoying the Spring weather with my partner in beautiful Osaka. Little break now ina. Charming cafe. Time for all to get on with their lives and enjoy the rest of the year.

-7 ( +5 / -12 )

Enjoy Steve. Seems a bit slow in going down, numbers-wise.

Any ideas why?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

At the current pace which has been flat for a week , and based on a proven scientific foolproof prediction, we should all be infected within the next 200 days . After all, the guru of predictions has stated repeatedly that it can’t be avoided and that any loss of life is just collateral damage and acceptable.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Enjoy Steve. Seems a bit slow in going down, numbers-wise. Any ideas why?

Probably because people aren't vaccinated or immunity is waning. Or both. It's not rocket science at this stage of the game. Looking forward to Steve's analysis though!!!

What the future might hold:

UK Covid cases rising among those aged 55 and over

Imperial College study finds R value higher for older people, raising concerns about waning immunity

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/10/uk-covid-cases-rising-among-those-aged-55-and-over

People beware.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Do not post anything positive, it will be downloaded on this site by a factor of 10 to 1.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

@rsey comments get downvoted , too

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Do not post anything positive, it will be downloaded on this site by a factor of 10 to 1.

can we DOWNLOAD something here ?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Can we now finally reopen pubs after 8pm , fgs?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Can we now finally reopen pubs after 8pm , fgs?

That would be great, wouldn't it. Hopefully come May, I'll be sitting in a nice European square having some wine!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Case numbers will fluctuate, but the trend is down. There will also likely be periods throughout the next few months where there are rises, but not extraordinary peaks like in previous waves. This is what a virus in an endemic phase looks like.

Also, case numbers are one thing, but If hospitalisations and deaths are becoming lower and lower, this is the main metric to focus on.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Largely meaningless numbers.

Deaths and hospitalizations, ideally by age and underlying condition, are what should be reported.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Staying in the 10.000 range for Tokyo.

Average 260 - 280 for Ehime.

Especially worrisome the high amount of children!

It's not the time yet to have a normal / pre-pandemic life.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Hopefully come May, I'll be sitting in a nice European square having some wine!

if you do, we'd love to hear all about it.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Or if you post anything positive like being thankful for vaccinations or meds you get accused by the doom and gloomers of being indifferent of deaths. So sad.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

@klausdorth

Especially worrisome the high amount of children!

No-one likes the idea of children testing positive to any virus, but I wouldn't have thought it was especially worrisome for that age group. It would however be especially worrisome if there was a high amount of elderly infected.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

All 5 members of my family got it this week. We all did everything we could to avoid it for 2 year but it happened. 2 out of 5 us got an official PCR. It took 3 days for the prefectural health center to reach out to us and we were expecting them to call us to go in for a PCR for the rest of the family. All they did was ask if the rest of the family had symptoms, we said yes and they said to relax for a week. So 2 out of 5 of us were officially registered in these daily members. The rest probably not. There are no doubt more like us in the daily uncounted patients. Funny thing is today my wife and I got our papers to come in for the booster and kids come in for their first vaccines.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'll be sitting in a nice European square having some wine

I only wonder where that specific square could ever be without being visually, verbally or physically offended. I guess you need nowadays quite some wine bottles to stand it there and get some enjoyment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

