Tokyo reports 10,080 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 10,080 new coronavirus cases, down 743 from Wednesday and down 2,171 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,534 cases were in their 20s, 1,710 in their 30s and 1,755 in their 40s, while 1,403 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,929 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,956), Hokkaido (2,025), Gunma (691), Okinawa (649), Mie (621), Okayama (556), Fukushima (514), Kagawa (471), Nagano (429), Niigata (411), Fukui (394), Yamaguchi (393), Nagasaki (357), Ehime (341), Kagoshima (336), Oita (291), Yamagata (260), Miyazaki (250), Kochi (206) and Tokushima (206).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today