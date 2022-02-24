Tokyo reports 10,169 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 10,169 new coronavirus cases, down 4,398 from Wednesday and down 7,695 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,468 cases were in their 20s, 1,672 in their 30s, 1,636 in their 40s and 927 in their 50s, while 1,368 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,958 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up one from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,621), Shiga (806), Okayama (542), Ishikawa (539), Gunma (504), Niigata (456), Nagano (333), Oita (313), Iwate (305), Kagoshima (294), Fukui (281), Fukushima (281), Kagawa (259), Yamaguchi (233), Tokushima (195), Yamanashi (182), Yamagata (158) and Ehime (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today