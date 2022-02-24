Tokyo reports 10,169 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 10,169 new coronavirus cases, down 4,398 from Wednesday and down 7,695 from last Thursday.
By age group, 1,468 cases were in their 20s, 1,672 in their 30s, 1,636 in their 40s and 927 in their 50s, while 1,368 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,958 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up one from Wednesday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,621), Shiga (806), Okayama (542), Ishikawa (539), Gunma (504), Niigata (456), Nagano (333), Oita (313), Iwate (305), Kagoshima (294), Fukui (281), Fukushima (281), Kagawa (259), Yamaguchi (233), Tokushima (195), Yamanashi (182), Yamagata (158) and Ehime (150).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
Login to comment
Jexan
Omicron is circling the drain
vendingmachinemusic
The fact that no one is commenting on this topic today leads me believe that Putin officially ended COVID.
Steven Mccarthy
Minimal testing from the holiday yesterday. Terrible news. Over 10,000 new cases in Tokyo , on a holiday . Probably 1/3 of reality. Kids still leading the surge . Time for Kishida to put on his big boy pants and make some hard but wise decisions. The economy has proven resilient. Still has time to do the RIGHT and SAFE thing. Lock Japan down. All public transportation, restaurants, bars , malls, virtually everything except truly essential businesses , clinics, and hospitals. This inferno known as omicron is burning outta control and is in FACT the deadliest variant of Covid in Japan to date. And adding in that it’s also the most virulent has proven to be the deadliest of combinations. No more children should be refused admission to a hospital s and sent home to DIE. In fact , no one should be sent home or to some hotel to possibly die. Shut this place down and give healthcare workers and hospitals a fair chance to recover. The healthcare system is broken down.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Has it occurred that when you have a larger sample, you get larger results? You don't look at the actual severity of the virus and how damaging it is to people's health and longterm condition. You don't seem to care that omicron reportedly doesn't target the pulmonary system which is why it's less severe. You simply obsess over raw data and draw the most opportune conclusions possible that suit an agenda.
It's wonderful that fearmongering takes precedent over the lives and livelihood of everyone else. The entire world is starting to go back to normal, but some feel that it's more important to sit home for another two years until the virus is gone, something that will clearly never happen.
So much talk about the hundreds of people who may have died here during the current wave, but no compassion whatsoever for the untold numbers of people who work in the travel, service, and amenities industries, all of whom continue to have their income sources destroyed by draconian policies, assuming they're still in business to begin with. No compassion for parents who have had their lives upended by school closures. No compassion for children who have lost valuable years that will never be returned.
Take a good look around key areas in Tokyo like Shinjuku, especially Nishiguchi, and explain to every single business that is now gone how more panic and fear is the solution.