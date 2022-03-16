Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk by a department store in Tokyo's Ginza district on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 10,221 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 10,221 new coronavirus cases, up 2,385 from Tuesday and down 602 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,511 cases were in their 20s, 1,746 in their 30s and 1,640 in their 40s, while 1,522 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,218 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down seven from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (4,510), Chiba (3,260), Hokkaido (1,993), Kyoto (1,320), Okinawa (827), Mie (562), Nagano (542), Fukushima (430), Kagawa (417), Fukui (293), Ehime (271), Yamagata (218), Oita (212), Kochi (201), Tokushima (198),

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

International residents in Japan can open and manage multi-currency accounts. No branch visits required. Open an account today!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

It seems to be a long, slow drop. Stay safe people.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Well folks. Looks like we are still on the decline! Enjoy your evening outdoors! Take of that mask and breath the fresh air!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down seven from Tuesday, health officials said.

Time for a holiday in Seoul

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Just a reminder to the fear mongers. On avergage 1.4 million people die a year in Japan. Don't let the number of deaths from the "Virus" add more fear mongering here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo