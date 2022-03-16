Tokyo reports 10,221 new coronavirus cases

People walk by a department store in Tokyo's Ginza district on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 10,221 new coronavirus cases, up 2,385 from Tuesday and down 602 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,511 cases were in their 20s, 1,746 in their 30s and 1,640 in their 40s, while 1,522 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,218 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down seven from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (4,510), Chiba (3,260), Hokkaido (1,993), Kyoto (1,320), Okinawa (827), Mie (562), Nagano (542), Fukushima (430), Kagawa (417), Fukui (293), Ehime (271), Yamagata (218), Oita (212), Kochi (201), Tokushima (198),

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

