Tokyo reports 10,321 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 10,321 new coronavirus cases, down 1,241 from Saturday and down 2,614 from last Sunday.

By age group, 1,478 cases were in their 20s, 1,728 in their 30s, 1,816 in their 40s and 1,012 in their 50s, while 1,308 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,845 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 75, up two from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (4,344), Hyogo (3,640), Kyoto (1,749), Nara (892), Gunma (674), Tochigi (667), Mie (663), Ishikawa (591), Okinawa (586), Okayama (562), Gifu (556), Toyama (526), Niigata (453), Kagoshima (426), Kagawa (417), Fukui (348), Nagano (346), Tokushima (338), Nagasaki (332), Fukushima (325), Iwate (322), Oita (291), Yamaguchi (258), Miyazaki (232), Ehime (209), Yamagata (198), Akita (173), Kochi (162) and Tottori (141).

