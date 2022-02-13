Tokyo reports 10,334 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 10,334 new coronavirus cases, down 2,740 from Sunday and down 1,887 from last Monday.

By age group, 1,608 cases were in their 20s, 1,726 in their 30s, 1,730 in their 40s and 1,115 in their 50s, while 1,152 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,613 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 74, up nine from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,393, up 27 from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,252), Gifu (626), Mie (597), Niigata (407), Kagoshima (348), Ishikawa (304), Nagasaki (291), Nagano (288), Okinawa (286), Oita (283), Fukushima (242), Fukui (219), Yamaguchi (197), Kagawa (157), Yamagata (153), Kochi (152) and Ehime (127).

