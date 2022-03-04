Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 10,517 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 10,517 new coronavirus cases, down 1,734 from Thursday and down 608 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,773 cases were in their 20s, 1,820 in their 30s, 1,795 in their 40s and 944 in their 50s, while 1,299 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,816 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,847), Kyoto (1,360), Gifu (594), Mie (593), Okayama (503), Kagawa (445), Ishikawa (437), Nagano (358), Oita (341), Fukui (331), Fukushima (326), Ehime (300), Tokushima (280), Iwate (252), Kochi (197), and Yamagata (176).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Hello hello~~~ Numbers going sideways.

Hello hello~~~ Numbers going sideways.

Because the numbers are a factor of testing.

