Tokyo reports 10,593 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 10,593 new coronavirus cases, up 1,738 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 26, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 376, down 36 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,572), Hokkaido (3,721), Hiroshima (3,075), Kyoto (2,575) and Okayama (1,812).

