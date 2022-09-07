Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 10,640 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 10,640 new coronavirus cases, down 2,928 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 31, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 471, down three from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,198), Hiroshima (3,376), Okayama (2,293), Gifu (2,011), Fukushima (1,882).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Still ten times the numbers this time last year.

Okinawa cases are still high too.

