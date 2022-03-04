Tokyo reports 10,806 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 10,806 new coronavirus cases, up 289 from Friday and down 756 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,698 cases were in their 20s, 1,830 in their 30s, 1,843 in their 40s and 1,102 in their 50s, while 1,318 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,901 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,627), Shizuoka (1,292), Okinawa (900), Gunma (663), Hiroshima (614), Gifu (603), Okayama (597), Kagawa (417), Fukushima (384), Niigata (368), Fukui (338), Nagasaki (314), Oita (306), Yamaguchi (299), Ehime (294), Iwate (276), Tokushima (235), Miyazaki (224), Yamagata (207) and Kochi (184).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

