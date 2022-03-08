Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 10,823 new coronavirus cases

13 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 10,823 new coronavirus cases, up up 2,528 from Tuesday and down 1,870 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,552 cases were in their 20s, 1,766 in their 30s and 1,880 in their 40s, while 1,519 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,292 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, down three from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,985), Okinawa (783), Okayama (682), Gunma (652), Mie (631), Gifu (566), Fukushima (562), Ishikawa (438), Kagawa (428), Niigata (412), Nagasaki (404), Kagoshima (388), Fukui (327), Oita (320), Iwate (299), Ehime (295), Yamagata (280), Miyazaki (243), Kochi (216) and Tokushima (177).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jesus

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

The youngsters' number is the highest? I think many schools would like to temporarily close, but can't due to both parents of children, working.

It's a tough one

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Bored of it now .

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

Right back where we were.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Trending downward as it has been doing so now for a month. But the panic stricken crowd will be on here any minute now shocked by the drastic increase from yesterday.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Trending downward as it has been doing so now for a month.

True. Though a little bit slower than other countries.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

COVID is a thing of the past. Move on without the Mask folks. Nothing to see here.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The sky is still

falling in then…?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

People always want to focus on how many people in Japan have died from COVID. These are the same people that are unaware that 1.4 million people died in Japan in 2020 ( not from covid). During 2020 the number of deaths in Japan was actually lower than previous years...and that was mid COVID!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

What happened to the poster that was counting down the days to Covid being completely "over" in Japan in January?

He has gone real quiet lately.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

But the panic stricken crowd will be on here any minute now shocked by the drastic increase from yesterday.

you could just ignore them if they upset you, rather than muscle your beliefs on them.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

There is a video on youtube from Febr. 25th.

Metallica Concert in Las Vegas.

Song: Battery

Youtube search: metallica, battery, las vegas.

Go to minute 4 of the video.

The camera shows the crowd!

In Las Vegas it seems, Corona is no topic anymore.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

During 2020 the number of deaths in Japan was actually lower than previous years...and that was mid COVID!

Which was an expected result from the measures against the pandemic, the same measures that deeply affect the daily life of the people and that are socially and economically impossible to maintain, but that greatly reduce deaths unrelated to COVID, this do not work as an argument against the gravity of the pandemic, it is an argument that works to defend the efficacy of the measures, having such a number of deaths from COVID in spite of the measures (completely different from other respiratory infections like influenza) means this is a disease several orders of magnitude more deadly than them.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Trending downward as it has been doing so now for a month. But the panic stricken crowd will be on here any minute now shocked by the drastic increase from yesterday.

As regular as the numbers of infections that fluctuate between the limit set by the lack of free and easily available testing, and the accounts that for some reason want to proclaim about others' panic and their own exuberant health and the fortune of all in their immediate vicinity.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The camera shows the crowd!

In Las Vegas it seems, Corona is no topic anymore.

Did the crowd have to show proof of vaccination to attend the raucous rock and roll show?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

