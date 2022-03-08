Tokyo reports 10,823 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 10,823 new coronavirus cases, up up 2,528 from Tuesday and down 1,870 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,552 cases were in their 20s, 1,766 in their 30s and 1,880 in their 40s, while 1,519 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,292 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, down three from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,985), Okinawa (783), Okayama (682), Gunma (652), Mie (631), Gifu (566), Fukushima (562), Ishikawa (438), Kagawa (428), Niigata (412), Nagasaki (404), Kagoshima (388), Fukui (327), Oita (320), Iwate (299), Ehime (295), Yamagata (280), Miyazaki (243), Kochi (216) and Tokushima (177).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

