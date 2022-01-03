Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors pray for good luck at Kawasaki Daishi Buddhist temple in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo reports 103 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 103 new coronavirus cases, up 19 from Sunday and 68 more than last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 52, down one from Sunday.


Like a pantomime: those on the stage, and those off it.

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

I once had a flu that felt like it nearly killed me, excerpt it was me in the room alone with a lemon drink and a lot of paracetamol, it wasn’t a headline.

-6 ( +7 / -13 )

Yet packing themselves in.

People never learn.

3 ( +11 / -8 )

John Noun

People need normality to function properly and retain their humanity. Forcing exclusion of social contact and usual activities is a way to induce depression and increase suites as well as increase poor health and obesity

If people wish to exclude themselves it is their choice. I maintained a normal routine and lifestyle throughout the last two years whilst taking sensible precautions of course

-2 ( +10 / -12 )

Four digits by the 10th? Having had the earlier version of this wonderful virus it was scary to have breathing difficulty even if briefly. The Omicron seems to stop at a sore throat.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

@falseflagsteve spot on!!

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Omicron or Delta? Percentage would be good to know.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

And still only one (of unknown age/preconditions) in "serious" condition.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

