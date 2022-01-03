Tokyo reports 103 new coronavirus cases

Visitors pray for good luck at Kawasaki Daishi Buddhist temple in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 103 new coronavirus cases, up 19 from Sunday and 68 more than last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 52, down one from Sunday.





