Tokyo reports 107 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Tokyo confirmed 107 coronavirus infections on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest daily tally in two months in the city at the centre of Japan's outbreak.
The majority of cases were people in their 20s and 30s linked to nightlife establishments in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro areas, media reported.
The jump comes after the city of 14 million sought to hold new daily cases at fewer than 20 since the government lifted a state of emergency on May 25, only to see its tally consistently exceed 50 over the past week.
Tokyo's daily count last exceeded 100 on May 2. On Wednesday, it confirmed 67 new cases.
As infections surpass the city government's target, two weeks into its the final phase of loosening of virus curbs, officials have repeatedly said they see no need to declare a new state of emergency.
"The rise in infections is different from the rapid pace of infections seen in late March," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters. "We will continue to coordinate with the city of Tokyo to strike a balance between preventing further infections and supporting economic activity."
Officials have also said the medical system can handle existing infections and increased testing partly explains the rise in confirmed cases.
Despite more cases in Tokyo, Japan, with about 19,000 cases and 976 deaths, has reported a lower overall rate of infection than many countries.
This week, the Tokyo government said it would move away from numerical targets in favor of more reliance on expert advice to rein in the virus and avert more economic damage.
Christopher Glen
"Despite more cases in Tokyo, Japan, with about 19,000 cases"
Everyone knows this is not the real number. But is COVID-19 worth the excessive hysteria it's getting? No.
Common-sense, obviously avoiding nightlife districts in Tokyo, hand-washing etc, is enough.
klausdorth
Remember my comment concerning the "fat Lady"?
Almost double the amount compared with yesterday.
And this with little to no testing. The fat Lady hasn't started singing yet.
Hope "they" will come up with a remedy soon - or common sense, whichever comes first!
Aly Rustom
If I'm not mistaken, wasn't it around a hundred a day back then? Or is my memory serving me wrong? I guess we just have to wait and see if Tokyo starts recording 100 or so cases every day or if Thursday was just an outlier.
TigersTokyoDome
This is what happens by avoiding testing and saying numbers aren't important. They are avoiding testing and making it very difficult even if you actively want to test. The current cost for a PCR test in Tokyo is Y33,000. They are not covered under health insurance.
Disagree with the first post. You can multiply these numbers by 10.
Ask the survivors who have lasting damage to their lungs and health. Ask the families of all of those who died. There is no vaccine, and we do not have antibodies to this virus.
George Townes
Knuckle-head behavior by millennials. They seem to care less if they get infected because they can recover, but just think about who you might be infecting with your reckless behavior. Stupid is as stupid does.
Christopher Glen
"Ask the survivors who have lasting damage to their lungs and health. Ask the families of all of those who died."
Ask the jobless, ask the divorced families, ask the victims of domestic abuse, as a result of enforced lockdowns. Are not these issues equally important?
Aly Rustom
yes. I agree. that's also what they are saying in the US, Brazil and other countries. And they are still testing more than we are here.
I agree.
TigersTokyoDome
And don't believe this governments lies about Kabukicho. It's an easy scapegoat with a moral point of view.
Do we seriously believe that only hostess and host clubs are attracting these new cases? Of course not. Normal bars and pubs and izakaya are just as likely to pass the virus. As well as our commute.
They allowed a couple of businessmen to bring Covid-19 from Wuhan city straight back home without strict quarantine, but they like to preach about Kabukicho and irresponsibility..