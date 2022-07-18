Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 11,018 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Tokyo on Tuesday reported 11,018 new coronavirus cases, down 1,678 from Monday and down 493 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 19, up four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 155, up 11 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,184), Okinawa (2,055), Hokkaido (1,185), Oita (770), Yamaguchi (625), Fukui (591), Mie (590), Okayama (582), Miyazaki (565), Shimane (549), Nagasaki (526), Fukushima (522), Niigata (516), Nagano (483), Ehime (459), Wakayama (390), Tottori (387), Kagawa (381), Ishikawa (331), Yamagata (262), Toyama (232), Kochi (221) and Tokushima (208).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Already trending down

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Already trending down

I hope so grasshopper. I really hope so.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Hospitalizations are up over 73% and not looking good for the week ahead!

Already trending down

I wish folks would learn the system here, it's always going to be lower the day following a Sunday and or holiday. It's not a trend.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

I wish folks would learn the system here

Lol. Don't have a cow man!!!

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Nice ! Wrap it up this wave is over and out! Open up, move on, masks off…no more Covid hysteria!

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Oh no! So sad that it is going down.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

I wish folks would learn the system here, it's always going to be lower the day following a Sunday and or holiday. It's not a trend.

stunning.

2.5 years into this and there are still those out there that don't know the important numbers are the comparison to the previous week's total.

its down 495 from last Tuesday.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Going down ???? Yesterday was a holiday….. I’ll be shocked if Wednesday, Thursday, and Fridays numbers don’t surpass 500k….. Sanji …/ Japan is opened up …. It’s never been shut down! And the borders are open for people like you…. Come on .!.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

How many people in hospital with influenza?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

How many people in hospital with influenza?

Most likely none in July, since there is no flu in July.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Influenza is understood by the medical community, controlled with proper medication.

The speed at which Corona virus changes (variants) is phenomenal, unfortunately.

This is a different sport that we are witnessing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

