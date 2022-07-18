Tokyo reports 11,018 coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Tuesday reported 11,018 new coronavirus cases, down 1,678 from Monday and down 493 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 19, up four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 155, up 11 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,184), Okinawa (2,055), Hokkaido (1,185), Oita (770), Yamaguchi (625), Fukui (591), Mie (590), Okayama (582), Miyazaki (565), Shimane (549), Nagasaki (526), Fukushima (522), Niigata (516), Nagano (483), Ehime (459), Wakayama (390), Tottori (387), Kagawa (381), Ishikawa (331), Yamagata (262), Toyama (232), Kochi (221) and Tokushima (208).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

