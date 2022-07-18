Tokyo reports 11,018 coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Tuesday reported 11,018 new coronavirus cases, down 1,678 from Monday and down 493 from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 19, up four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 155, up 11 from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,184), Okinawa (2,055), Hokkaido (1,185), Oita (770), Yamaguchi (625), Fukui (591), Mie (590), Okayama (582), Miyazaki (565), Shimane (549), Nagasaki (526), Fukushima (522), Niigata (516), Nagano (483), Ehime (459), Wakayama (390), Tottori (387), Kagawa (381), Ishikawa (331), Yamagata (262), Toyama (232), Kochi (221) and Tokushima (208).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Jexan
Already trending down
Elvis is here
I hope so grasshopper. I really hope so.
Yubaru
Hospitalizations are up over 73% and not looking good for the week ahead!
I wish folks would learn the system here, it's always going to be lower the day following a Sunday and or holiday. It's not a trend.
Elvis is here
Lol. Don't have a cow man!!!
Sanjinosebleed
Nice ! Wrap it up this wave is over and out! Open up, move on, masks off…no more Covid hysteria!
Seigi
Oh no! So sad that it is going down.
master
stunning.
2.5 years into this and there are still those out there that don't know the important numbers are the comparison to the previous week's total.
its down 495 from last Tuesday.
Steven Mccarthy
Going down ???? Yesterday was a holiday….. I’ll be shocked if Wednesday, Thursday, and Fridays numbers don’t surpass 500k….. Sanji …/ Japan is opened up …. It’s never been shut down! And the borders are open for people like you…. Come on .!.
AgentX
How many people in hospital with influenza?
Zoroto
Most likely none in July, since there is no flu in July.
Masamune
Influenza is understood by the medical community, controlled with proper medication.
The speed at which Corona virus changes (variants) is phenomenal, unfortunately.
This is a different sport that we are witnessing.