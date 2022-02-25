Tokyo reports 11,125 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 11,125 new coronavirus cases, up 956 from Thursday and down 5,004 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,555 cases were in their 20s, 1,936 in their 30s, 2,000 in their 40s and 1,007 in their 50s, while 1,319 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,939 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 79, down two from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,930), Gifu (850), Tochigi (778), Gunma (775), Okinawa (753), Okayama (617), Kagoshima (533), Mie (480), Kagawa (413), Iwate (388), Niigata (362), Oita (329), Fukui (293), Ishikawa (282), Fukushima (278), Ehime (266), Miyazaki (265), Tokushima (195), Kochi (189), Tottori (180) and Yamagata (154).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today