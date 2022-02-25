Tokyo reports 11,125 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 11,125 new coronavirus cases, up 956 from Thursday and down 5,004 from last Friday.
By age group, 1,555 cases were in their 20s, 1,936 in their 30s, 2,000 in their 40s and 1,007 in their 50s, while 1,319 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,939 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 79, down two from Thursday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,930), Gifu (850), Tochigi (778), Gunma (775), Okinawa (753), Okayama (617), Kagoshima (533), Mie (480), Kagawa (413), Iwate (388), Niigata (362), Oita (329), Fukui (293), Ishikawa (282), Fukushima (278), Ehime (266), Miyazaki (265), Tokushima (195), Kochi (189), Tottori (180) and Yamagata (154).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
anon99999
Japan numbers coming down nicely despite a very very low rate of third boosters. Proof perhaps they are not needed and that, as according to Bill Gates in his recent speech ( see YouTube) the omicron variant is a better vaccine than any of the manufactured vaccines and is responsible for saving Africa from any COVID disaster, when they have very very little first vaccination let alone third. And before you start saying Bill Gates is no medical expert he is only restating what medical experts and studies worldwide have now proven is indisputable fact.
Reckless
I am ambivalent about getting a third vaccine at my eligibility next month.
klausdorth
Okay, once again to avoid "vulgar language":
Numbers slightly decreasing which is good.
Still too many who passed away!
Got my booster on Wednesday, still feeling kind of miserable, but better than ending up (to say the least) in hospital!
Fuzzy
Wow, mods going scorched earth on this article.
TokyoJoe
I think we can stop these posts now, the perpetual worriers have moved onto WW3 and so no longer need worry about a bad case of the sniffles.
Thomas Goodtime
mixed_cocktail
It ain't over till it's over.