Tokyo reports 11,227 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 11,227 new coronavirus cases, up 1,528 from Friday and up 6,666 from last Saturday. It is the first time that the daily count has topped 10,000.
By age group, 3,234 cases were in their 20s, 2,070 in their 30s and 1,524 in their 40s, while 1,313 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,171 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 424, up 10 from Friday.
Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,457), Hyogo (2,727), Hokkaido (1,605), Okinawa (1,313 plus 206 new cases among U.S. military personnel), Gunma (709), Shiga (701), Okayama (565), Gifu (539), Tochigi (492), Kagoshima (370), Oita (332), Ehime (309), Ishikawa (263), Kagawa (188), Fukushima (119) and Fukui (106).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Wow! Uncharted territory.
Good
36 more days
Once again double the amount compared with last week's Saturday.
If it continues like this (and I have little doubt) there will be more than 20.000 just for Tokyo next week Saturday (or even more?).
ICU cases seem to increase in addition .... burdening the medical system more and more, not just for those with COVID.
Time to put another quasi emergency in the pipeline…
The average testing for the past 3 days is at 24,667. With today's numbers, this means the positivity rate is at 45.5%. The positivity rate has continuously increased while the number of tests stagnate around 25,000/day. This is becoming ridiculous.
12 (TWELVE) people with severe symptoms in a metropolis of 20 million. Yes, it seems like a horrible pandemic.
Hospital beds for covid in Tokyo current at 34.3% (2,375 people) which is a 3% increase since yesterday. We will hit the 50% triggering an SOE in no time. I wonder if they’ll implement anything different this time around? Or if anyone will even listen?
The news media in Japan opens with the same litany everyday;hospitals are not overrun in Japan and never have been
Time to put another quasi emergency in the pipeline…
Indeed ...as per usual the only response the govt can come up with is to request izakaya shut down by 8pm instead of 9 and drum up 3 C,s ..beyond that it will all be fault of the people for " not obiding " by the rules while they,re packing the trains and workplaces everyday. Meanwhile booster rollout ( whether you agree with it or not ) is still nowhere to be seen despite the rhetoric. Watch the finger pointing begin.
but yet in Tokyo, they are playing Japanese Pro Basketball and people are setting next to each other, and is very crowded. What is up with that?
Don't care. Done with this.
I've done the 'take it seriously' part, I've done the vaccinations; time to move on and deal with it.
Covid19 is never going away.
comparing the Japan Covid wave with others is lack of plan of vaccination. UK , Europe has completed their booster doses. Japan yet to start. Their vaccinations time is not so good enough
only a few weeks away until the peak. Not to worry. If you got jabbed trust your jab. If not, trust your immune system. Stay home if you want but the majority are ready to move on.
Anyone know a good bar still serving in Hiroo?
Hardly worth worrying about based on those hospitalization stats. Omicron proving to be very mild.