Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man walks along a street lined with bars and restaurants in Tokyo on Friday night. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 11,227 new coronavirus cases

11 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 11,227 new coronavirus cases, up 1,528 from Friday and up 6,666 from last Saturday. It is the first time that the daily count has topped 10,000.

By age group, 3,234 cases were in their 20s, 2,070 in their 30s and 1,524 in their 40s, while 1,313 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,171 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 424, up 10 from Friday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,457), Hyogo (2,727), Hokkaido (1,605), Okinawa (1,313 plus 206 new cases among U.S. military personnel), Gunma (709), Shiga (701), Okayama (565), Gifu (539), Tochigi (492), Kagoshima (370), Oita (332), Ehime (309), Ishikawa (263), Kagawa (188), Fukushima (119) and Fukui (106).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

11 Comments
Login to comment

Wow! Uncharted territory.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

36 more days

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 424, up 10 from Friday.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Once again double the amount compared with last week's Saturday.

If it continues like this (and I have little doubt) there will be more than 20.000 just for Tokyo next week Saturday (or even more?).

ICU cases seem to increase in addition .... burdening the medical system more and more, not just for those with COVID.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Time to put another quasi emergency in the pipeline…

4 ( +6 / -2 )

The average testing for the past 3 days is at 24,667. With today's numbers, this means the positivity rate is at 45.5%. The positivity rate has continuously increased while the number of tests stagnate around 25,000/day. This is becoming ridiculous.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, up one from Friday

12 (TWELVE) people with severe symptoms in a metropolis of 20 million. Yes, it seems like a horrible pandemic.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

Hospital beds for covid in Tokyo current at 34.3% (2,375 people) which is a 3% increase since yesterday. We will hit the 50% triggering an SOE in no time. I wonder if they’ll implement anything different this time around? Or if anyone will even listen?

4 ( +6 / -2 )

The news media in Japan opens with the same litany everyday;hospitals are not overrun in Japan and never have been

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Time to put another quasi emergency in the pipeline…

Indeed ...as per usual the only response the govt can come up with is to request izakaya shut down by 8pm instead of 9 and drum up 3 C,s ..beyond that it will all be fault of the people for " not obiding " by the rules while they,re packing the trains and workplaces everyday. Meanwhile booster rollout ( whether you agree with it or not ) is still nowhere to be seen despite the rhetoric. Watch the finger pointing begin.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

but yet in Tokyo, they are playing Japanese Pro Basketball and people are setting next to each other, and is very crowded. What is up with that?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Don't care. Done with this.

I've done the 'take it seriously' part, I've done the vaccinations; time to move on and deal with it.

Covid19 is never going away.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

comparing the Japan Covid wave with others is lack of plan of vaccination. UK , Europe has completed their booster doses. Japan yet to start. Their vaccinations time is not so good enough

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

only a few weeks away until the peak. Not to worry. If you got jabbed trust your jab. If not, trust your immune system. Stay home if you want but the majority are ready to move on.

Anyone know a good bar still serving in Hiroo?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Hardly worth worrying about based on those hospitalization stats. Omicron proving to be very mild.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo