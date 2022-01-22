Tokyo reports 11,227 new coronavirus cases

A man walks along a street lined with bars and restaurants in Tokyo on Friday night.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 11,227 new coronavirus cases, up 1,528 from Friday and up 6,666 from last Saturday. It is the first time that the daily count has topped 10,000.

By age group, 3,234 cases were in their 20s, 2,070 in their 30s and 1,524 in their 40s, while 1,313 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,171 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 424, up 10 from Friday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,457), Hyogo (2,727), Hokkaido (1,605), Okinawa (1,313 plus 206 new cases among U.S. military personnel), Gunma (709), Shiga (701), Okayama (565), Gifu (539), Tochigi (492), Kagoshima (370), Oita (332), Ehime (309), Ishikawa (263), Kagawa (188), Fukushima (119) and Fukui (106).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today