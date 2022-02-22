Tokyo reports 11,443 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 11,443 new coronavirus cases, up 2,638 from Monday and down 4,082 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 1,566 cases were in their 20s, 1,734 in their 30s, 1,937 in their 40s and 1,114 in their 50s, while 1,463 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,136 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,504, up nine from Monday, and the first time the number has topped 1,500 since Sept 17 last year.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,041), Kyoto (1,159), Gifu (1,075), Shiga (985), Gunma (848), Okinawa (674), Mie (559), Okayama (530), Kagoshima (500), Nagano (413), Toyama (409), Kagawa (405), Oita (312), Akita (271), Fukushima (266), Fukui (263), Yamaguchi (247), Iwate (228), Tokushima (225), Ehime (224), Ishikawa (202), Yamagata (198), Tottori (178) and Kochi (168).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today