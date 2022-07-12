Tokyo reports 11,511 coronavirus cases: Okinawa, Kagoshima post record high numbers

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 11,511 new coronavirus cases, up 5,280 from Monday and up 6,209 from last Tuesday. It was the first time since March 16 that the figure surpassed 10,000.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 83, up eight from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa ( a record high 3,436), Hyogo (3,225), Kagoshima (a record high 1,517), Gifu (1,229), Oita (1,113), Ehime (1,014), Nagasaki (849), Hokkaido (803), Gunma (725), Miyazaki (706), Wakayama (609), Mie (604), Yamaguchi (527), Okayama (495), Tottori (432), Kagawa (383), Kochi (344), Fukushima (336), Iwate (324), Toyama (321), Akita (281), Yamagata (236), Tokushima (230) and Ishikawa (192).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

