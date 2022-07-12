Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 11,511 coronavirus cases: Okinawa, Kagoshima post record high numbers

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 11,511 new coronavirus cases, up 5,280 from Monday and up 6,209 from last Tuesday. It was the first time since March 16 that the figure surpassed 10,000.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 83, up eight from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa ( a record high 3,436), Hyogo (3,225), Kagoshima (a record high 1,517), Gifu (1,229), Oita (1,113), Ehime (1,014), Nagasaki (849), Hokkaido (803), Gunma (725), Miyazaki (706), Wakayama (609), Mie (604), Yamaguchi (527), Okayama (495), Tottori (432), Kagawa (383), Kochi (344), Fukushima (336), Iwate (324), Toyama (321), Akita (281), Yamagata (236), Tokushima (230) and Ishikawa (192).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Awesome only 12 people in hospital with severe symptoms! Must be time to open the borders and remove the masks! Covid has no become a cold…..

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Sanjin, you have made the same point every day for what feels like years.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

2回接種 3,852

1回接種 45

接種なし 1,236

不明 1,098

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

This ratio is weirdly consistent. I would like them to add category for people who have had three vaccines to distinguish them from those who have had two... maybe some are in the 不明 category?

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

It's Groundhog Day!!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

maybe some are in the 不明 category?

Dont go making stuff up.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

HUGE SPIKE. Shut it all down!!!!!!

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Oita was a record high too.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Itll be interesting to see if this surpasses the standing all time peak in february, that trajectory looks like a rocket launch. As per usual the doctor visits and inpatients will lag a week or two behind registered cases.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I would say, the viruses very well survive and form new waves already in the third year, because of permanent downplaying and underestimating. You still laugh, and that’s ok, but for still how long? One in 4000 has died, LongCovid is a severe problem for quite a percentage although still under the public radar, and also globally the life expectancy has already decreased about two years on average. No time for panic, admitted, but even more no time or reason for ignoring it.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Awesome only 12 people in hospital with severe symptoms! 

Yikes. That's a terrible way to look at the situation, and an even terrible way to talk critically ill people.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

*even more terrible way to talk about

Sorry. Elvis is shaking all over at the malice and misinformation that is so common in this section.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

