Tokyo reports 11,562 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 11,562 new coronavirus cases, up 437 from Friday and down 1,954 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,694 cases were in their 20s, 2,022 in their 30s, 1,979 in their 40s and 1,082 in their 50s, while 1,393 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,112 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, down six from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,469), Kyoto (1,813), Shizuoka (1,604), Okinawa (854), Gifu (806), Mie (734), Gunma (711), Okayama (700), Kagoshima (497), Niigata (495), Ishikawa (470), Kagawa (465), Fukushima (377), Tokushima (361), Oita (360), Nagano (338), Fukui (285), Akita (234), Ehime (227), Miyazaki (222), Yamagata (208), Kochi (189) and Tottori (155).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

