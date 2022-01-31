Tokyo reports 11,751 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 11,751 new coronavirus cases, down 4,144 from Sunday and up 3,248 from last Monday.
By age group, 2,485 cases were in their 20s, 1,963 in their 30s, 1,884 in their 40s and 1,190 in their 50s, while 1,374 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,606 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 26, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 783, up 16 from Sunday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,266), Hiroshima (1,041),Okayama (719), Gunma (711), Gifu (494), Okinawa (480), Mie (467), Shiga (494), Ishikawa (442), Kagoshima (390), Oita (377), Fukushima (376), Niigata (266), Kagawa (214), Fukui (201), Toyama (201), Ehime (169), Yamagata (156) and Iwate (142).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
falseflagsteve
Peak will be soon. As we see severe cases and deaths do not spiral out of control. You only have to be concerned if you are of very senior years, morbidly obese or have other serious health condition. Of course a minuscule amount of younger non obese will have severe cases and sadly some may die, but it’s so rare as to be insignificant in the larger picture
SOE talk is regressive and so is fear mongering. If people wish to bunker down and be afraid, you are free to do so, but others wish for normality whilst taking sensible precautions of course.
Tora
Yep will never go over 17 G. Ceiling has been hit. That was a quick ride! Now onto the next wave in April /May.
gakinotsukai
Yeah, one day you'll be right repeating it every day ...
Expotential Witness
Hey! The conspiracy people said numbers would be higher today! Get your Vaccine, Wear yoir mask and be safe out there!
gakinotsukai
never on mondays as it's week-end's numbers.
You failed !
falseflagsteve
Gakin
You have any evidence for that?
I’m going by data from this country and analysing data from countries where Omicron peaked earlier
which data do you use?
John Noun
Tiresome isn't it.
narutal
Except the average testing over the past 3 days is now 17,629 (with 5,557 yesterday...) so that's on average 66% of people who get tested that are positive.
That is also an increase of 3,248 compared to last Monday, which is a 38% increase... so I don't see why you would think peak is soon... you troll
falseflagsteve
John
it seems you only judge the situation from the media and an emotional basis but I prefer to deal with facts, whether people like that facts is neither here nor there.
Zoroto
Why do you care when the peak is? You are always preaching how the numbers don't matter.
falseflagsteve
Narutal
Nothung to do with test numbers, it’s due to factual information which you must be capable of analysing. Conspiracy theories about test numbers etc are anti scientific and spread disinformation
gakinotsukai
so your data must define the "soon", so please elaborate on this duration.
Because, the "soon" wasn't the same in South Africa, UK or France ...
What's the scale of "soon" for Japan ?
Please, give us a number of days to see how good you are in analyzing data.
John Noun
@steve
Well, yes, you're right to a certain degree. I just find the numbers worrying, and little compliance with rules in the population. Which is strange for Japanese people
klausdorth
Little testing but despite that the count is increasing!
Also severe cases get more (ICU, all I say).
It won't get better in the next couple of days (maybe weeks).
And, please, always remember this is for Sunday.
CommodoreFlag
Doubtful an SoE is going to happen after recent announcements. It's looking like only serious cases rather than overall hospital bed occupancy are being emphasized instead.
Also if you look at the caseloads in Okinawa, you get a rough idea of what the peak would look like in Tokyo and other population centers.
No rational person based in Japan (there are maybe three or four of us on this message board) wants needless SoE restrictions creating further economic havoc. The situation with this particular variant (80-90% of cases with no symptoms) is fine.