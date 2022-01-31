Tokyo reports 11,751 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 11,751 new coronavirus cases, down 4,144 from Sunday and up 3,248 from last Monday.

By age group, 2,485 cases were in their 20s, 1,963 in their 30s, 1,884 in their 40s and 1,190 in their 50s, while 1,374 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,606 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 26, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 783, up 16 from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,266), Hiroshima (1,041),Okayama (719), Gunma (711), Gifu (494), Okinawa (480), Mie (467), Shiga (494), Ishikawa (442), Kagoshima (390), Oita (377), Fukushima (376), Niigata (266), Kagawa (214), Fukui (201), Toyama (201), Ehime (169), Yamagata (156) and Iwate (142).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

