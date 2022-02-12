Tokyo reports 11,765 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 11,765 new coronavirus cases, down 6,895 from Friday and down 9,357 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,942 cases were in their 20s, 2,061 in their 30s, 2,095 in their 40s and 1,182 in their 50s, while 1,297 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,693 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,352, up 12 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,280), Shiga (858), Hiroshima (820), Gifu (693), Okayama (648), Mie (603), Ishikawa (432), Gunma (403), Toyama (362), Oita (336), Okinawa (334), Fukushima (307), Nagasaki (248), Fukui (229), Kagawa (226), Yamaguchi (217), Kochi (204), Miyazaki (196), Iwate (182) and Tokushima (124).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





