Tokyo reports 11,765 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 11,765 new coronavirus cases, down 6,895 from Friday and down 9,357 from last Saturday.
By age group, 1,942 cases were in their 20s, 2,061 in their 30s, 2,095 in their 40s and 1,182 in their 50s, while 1,297 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,693 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,352, up 12 from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,280), Shiga (858), Hiroshima (820), Gifu (693), Okayama (648), Mie (603), Ishikawa (432), Gunma (403), Toyama (362), Oita (336), Okinawa (334), Fukushima (307), Nagasaki (248), Fukui (229), Kagawa (226), Yamaguchi (217), Kochi (204), Miyazaki (196), Iwate (182) and Tokushima (124).
Zoroto
This number, due to the holiday, needs to be compared to last Sunday, not last Saturday. Last Sunday was 12,211, so it's slightly down.
Derek Grebe
Fewer than 4,000 tests conducted yesterday.
How do you get three times more positive results than tests?
klausdorth
3-day-weekend, all I say.
Wait for the numbers to increase again latest by Wednesday.
Saw cars from many different prefectures in Ehime again today.
Time to travel ...... time to spread (not the good news!!).
drlucifer
The Tokyo magic.
Create a criteria that yields the desired results. Unfortunately so many posters here don't understand. Exclude all cases in ICU and you magically get low low numbers of serious cases. Exclude positive cases from private clinics and viola low number of positives. It is so so easy.
Zia and Esteban
Obviously it's all just made up numbers.
I wish Japan would test properly. My only wish currently.