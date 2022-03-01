Tokyo reports 11,813 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 11,813 new coronavirus cases, up 2,181 from Monday and up 370 from last Tuesday.
By age group, 1,696 cases were in their 20s, 2,043 in their 30s, 2,095 in their 40s and 1,125 in their 50s, while 1,405 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,062 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, down one from Monday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,480), Okinawa (1,029), Gifu (813), Gunma (698), Okayama (576), Mie (524), Kagoshima (518), Toyama (485), Nagasaki (453), Kagawa (412), Ehime (361), Oita (351), Fukui (343), Ishikawa (329), Tokushima (297), Fukushima (294), Iwate (289), Yamaguchi (281), Kochi (220), Yamagata (215) and Shimane (130).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Yubaru
And now that "Manbo" has been lifted, the number of cases has risen! Is it just me? I feel like "What the smell, better catch this damn bug and get it over with!"
PTownsend
So it's not just the old catching Covid, and also it seems clear to me that herd immunity promised by the anti-mandaters and ilk has not been borne out. No surprise, many of those folks claiming that based on Internet influencer's and their nation's favorite politicians, pehaps, disinformation have not been afraid to parrot and post misinformation. And are probably not ashamed for having done so.
as_the_crow_flies
Although the case figures yo-yo, some trends are clear. The seven day average of recorded cases seems to be flattening, and though the way they collect figures makes it hard to draw clear conclusions, it seems that severe (by japanese standards) cases are trending down. But until we are out the other side, it is pointless to speculate how this will develop over the next weeks or months.
However, the way figures are reported, it's hard to know how many people are needing supplemental oxygen, including at home, at a care home, in a hotel or at an oxygen station, as these are now classified as 'mild' or 'moderate'. We don't know how many people are unable to get urgent treatment for stroke, cancer, kidney disease, heart disease, diabetic complications etc, which puts many at acute risk of death as a result. We don't know how many people are basically left to their own devices at home, because bureaucratic procedures mean that health systems are overloaded.
What is also clear is that daily deaths in February were the highest for the whole pandemic in Japan - currently between 200 and 250 a day, and that the response for an advanced nation continues to be inadequate, causing needless suffering and death in the process.
klausdorth
The second highest amount of infections in Ehime since this all started.
It looked so promising yesterday, guess now we're back again to reality.
Elsewise, agree with what as_the_crow_flies has said so far!
Jtsnose
Remember
Avoid large crowds,
Remember to continue to wear mask when in public.
密集 ない
仮面をかぶる
ワクチン 痘苗
For Moderna & Pfizer Vaccines Remember to get fully vaccinated, means 2X - twice - 二回
Those fully vaccinated should get BOOSTER after 5 months, 五ヶ月 事後, ブースター after being fully vaccinated.
For Those Seeking Vaccination Sites in Japan,
https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
コロナワクチン ナビ