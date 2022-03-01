Tokyo reports 11,813 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 11,813 new coronavirus cases, up 2,181 from Monday and up 370 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 1,696 cases were in their 20s, 2,043 in their 30s, 2,095 in their 40s and 1,125 in their 50s, while 1,405 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,062 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, down one from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,480), Okinawa (1,029), Gifu (813), Gunma (698), Okayama (576), Mie (524), Kagoshima (518), Toyama (485), Nagasaki (453), Kagawa (412), Ehime (361), Oita (351), Fukui (343), Ishikawa (329), Tokushima (297), Fukushima (294), Iwate (289), Yamaguchi (281), Kochi (220), Yamagata (215) and Shimane (130).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

