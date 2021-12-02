Tokyo reports 11 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 11 new coronavirus cases, down 10 from Wednesday and down 16 from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 38, down five from Wednesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
7 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
Good news! I hope Kishida-san will reconsider severe re-entry restrictions.
Reckless
Where the heck is everybody? Hello, hello...
klausdorth
Since you asked:
And the miracles continue.
With those low numbers (I hope they're correct) anything and everything is possible ......
...... for the time being.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
If Omicron spreads and the symptoms turn out to be mild, given that Japan keeps a low testing policy, we might not see any rise here. It is an interesting experiment.
Zaphod
Cheradenine
Exactly. This could be the end of the pandemic. Of course, Pfizer et al would be angry.
Raw Beer
Yes, so far the symptoms appear to be mild and quite different from previous variants: unusual tired feeling, scratchy throat, occasional mild cough, body aches (no heavy cough, no stuffy nose, no lose of smell, and no trouble breathing). Hmmm, maybe I had Omicron a week or two ago.... I never thought of getting tested.
https://www.indiatoday.in/programme/news-today/video/omicron-causing-mild-illness-but-this-might-change-angelique-coetzee-1882274-2021-11-29
Fuzzy
Key word here is "so far". We've come this far, why not remain cautious for another month or two to see what Omicron is really all about. If it turns out to be highly infectious, but very mild, then let it rip.
Thomas Goodtime
Yawn