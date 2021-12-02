Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 11 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 11 new coronavirus cases, down 10 from Wednesday and down 16 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 38, down five from Wednesday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Good news! I hope Kishida-san will reconsider severe re-entry restrictions.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Where the heck is everybody? Hello, hello...

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Since you asked:

And the miracles continue.

With those low numbers (I hope they're correct) anything and everything is possible ......

...... for the time being.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If Omicron spreads and the symptoms turn out to be mild, given that Japan keeps a low testing policy, we might not see any rise here. It is an interesting experiment.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Cheradenine

If Omicron spreads and the symptoms turn out to be mild, given that Japan keeps a low testing policy, we might not see any rise here. It is an interesting experiment.

Exactly. This could be the end of the pandemic. Of course, Pfizer et al would be angry.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

If Omicron spreads and the symptoms turn out to be mild, given that Japan keeps a low testing policy, we might not see any rise here.

Yes, so far the symptoms appear to be mild and quite different from previous variants: unusual tired feeling, scratchy throat, occasional mild cough, body aches (no heavy cough, no stuffy nose, no lose of smell, and no trouble breathing). Hmmm, maybe I had Omicron a week or two ago.... I never thought of getting tested.

https://www.indiatoday.in/programme/news-today/video/omicron-causing-mild-illness-but-this-might-change-angelique-coetzee-1882274-2021-11-29

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yes, so far the symptoms appear to be mild and quite different from previous variants:

Key word here is "so far". We've come this far, why not remain cautious for another month or two to see what Omicron is really all about. If it turns out to be highly infectious, but very mild, then let it rip.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Where the heck is everybody? Hello, hello...

Yawn

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog