Tokyo reports 116 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 600

Two men keep their distance at the entrance to a building in Tokyo on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus, down 121 from Sunday.

The number is the result of 4,793 tests conducted on March 5.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 380.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 600. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (73), Saitama (65), Hokkaido (63), Kanagawa (59), Osaka (38) and Miyagi (29.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 45.

