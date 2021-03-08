Tokyo reports 116 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 600

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus, down 121 from Sunday.
The number is the result of 4,793 tests conducted on March 5.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 380.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 600. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (73), Saitama (65), Hokkaido (63), Kanagawa (59), Osaka (38) and Miyagi (29.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 45.
14 Comments
Sven Asai
Come on, now surprise me with sinking, negative numbers...lol
Akula
Weekend numbers, but great to see they are low.
Hokkaido numbers don't look good today though, over 60 cases.
NipponGlory
tooheysnew
Let me say it now & get it out of the way -
’the government has manipulated the numbers’
‘Test numbers are too low’
’we need more tests’
Ok, hopefully these will appease all the doomsayers
Zoroto
You are absolutely right. Agree 100%.
noriahojanen
Tokyo has requested the SOE extension by claiming that its bed capacity is near full with only about 50 or fewer covid patients. Unbelievable. The half smaller city Osaka, ahead off the SOE, has to date 73 serious patients. The real problem has more to do with bureaucratic red-tapes and lack of exit strategy.
carpslidy
@noriahojanen
Completely agree, and going by the large increases in foot traffic as do an increasing number of people
Texas A&M Aggie
As expected, listening to and following all the dictums from Japanese government authorities are paying off.
i@n
Dont know about results past days if similar but low positive rate today, might mean a substantial proportion of tests didnt pass thru strict govt screening
bokuda
thanks! very helpful.
as_the_crow_flies
... Or maybe because its definition of 'serious', like its criteria for 'earning' a test, are so restrictive that in fact a number of 'mild' cases are also sick enough to need a hospital bed.
And the lack of exit strategy, too true - this includes a strong test, trace and isolate strategy and widespread free testing ... the way they have bungled it so far, all they can do is like turning a tap off and on, over and over. SoE - numbers drop, end SoE, numbers rise back up.
Anyway, just another symptom of selective facts and numbers that don't make sense.
But hey, there will be enough vaccine for everyone by June. Also, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of the year. Yeah, that adds up. Not.
serendipitous1
If it is true that people aren't dying in the hundreds or thousands each day due to Covid in Japan, then something is going right. The UK peaked at 1,820 deaths in one day in January (and has about half the population of Japan), the US peaked at about 4,400 deaths a day in January (and has 3 times the population of Japan) and Japan peaked at 108 deaths on one day in January. Those numbers are not even close to being in the same league. Let's hope those peaks are never eclipsed in the future.
gakinotsukai
Less comorbidities thanks to an healthier food diet.
QED
Gooch
This is the proverbial elephant in the room. Even if the government is fudging the figures, we're still seeing a predictable fall in numbers that never got even close to the heights seen in the US and Europe. I think strong immune systems supported by a healthy diet has played a huge factor in protecting most Japanese from this virus.