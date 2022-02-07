Tokyo reports 12,211 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 68,039

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 12,211 new coronavirus cases, down 5,315 from Sunday and up 460 from last Monday.
By age group, 2,051 cases were in their 20s, 2,080 in their 30s, 2,040 in their 40s and 1,264 in their 50s, while 1,399 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,797 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, up three from Sunday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 68,039. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (8,308), Kanagawa (6,558), Saitama (5,722), Chiba (4,695), Aichi (4,109), Hyogo (3,459), Fukuoka (3,191), Hokkaido (2,687), Kyoto (2,259), Ibaraki (1,487), Shizuoka (1,023), Nara (929), Hiroshima (748), Okayama (613), Gifu (561), Kumamoto (494), Gunma (494), Tochigi (466), Kagoshima (450), Mie (446), Saga (420), Wakayama (400), Ishikawa (386), Nagano (372), Fukushima (338), Niigata (333), Oita (322), Okinawa (316), Nagasaki (297), Aomori (260), Yamagata (221), Kagawa (206), Ehime (159), Yamaguchi (150), Kochi (136) and Tokushima (146).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 113.
falseflagsteve
Small rise as we reach the peak of cases without serious disruptions to the health services due to the mildness of Omicron.
Cases will fall quickly in the major cities but may rise in some more furfural areas where Omicron has not taken hold as much. The overall numbers will begin to fall and shortly after severe cases and deaths will too.
Jexan
Peaked
stickman1760
Do they not realize it takes two weeks for the vaccines to kick in?
narutal
Anyway, the positive rate of people who get tested in Tokyo is 77%, which is unheard of, and frankly incomprehensible, since other prefectures do not reach that percentage. The booster campaign should have started weeks ago, and in a bid to save face, Kishida just announced he was instructing to give a million dose a day as soon as possible... Japan feels like it's a boat without a captain once more.
Stay safe everyone, and protect yourself as well as the people around you.
Zoroto
Yes, probably. You cannot have more reported positive cases than the number of tests performed.
Rob
Predictable Sunday dip. Back around 20K by the second half of this week.
With boosters still way off for the majority of the population despite today's announcement, we'll likely see the numbers remain high for at least a couple more weeks.
falseflagsteve
Narutal
The duration and peak of the wave can be Donne by analysis. The data from other countries which had Omicron outbreaks first and the current data here. We can see that this spreads much faster in the cities so they will peak faster than rural areas.
CommodoreFlag
This is literally something people on this message board have invented by themselves. It is of no scientific consequence.
Jexan
correct. And also case count is irrelevant. Severe cases are minimal which combined with less cases means this is an overreaction.
Nihon Tora
According to here: https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/monitoring
the positivity rate in testing is 39.2%. That is still incredibly high though, considering the recommended maximum is 5%. It means that we are probably missing an awful lot of cases in testing - especially considering that Omicron often gives mild symptoms that do not fit the classic COVID symptoms of high fever and persistent cough and loss of taste/smell. It's anybody's guess what the real numbers are - could be double, could be 10x.
Thomas Goodtime
Seems to be going down in numbers, which is good to see. Hopefully this will continue
Reckless
Peak + Out = PEAK-OUT.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
Small rise as we reach the peak of cases without serious disruptions to the health services due to the mildness of Omicron.
Contra FFS Fact check:
One; that is an annoying preface to many posts.
Volume and repetition do not equate to veracity.
Nor rapidity of posting.
Nor intimating in your user name that the pandemic is somehow a "false flag event".
Nor daily repetition of talking points about the inconsequence of the pandemic.
The signal to noise ratio should be modulated.
Nihon Tora
Not too sure about it. On the website I linked I think it is including PCR and antigen tests, maybe some sources are only counting results from PCR tests?
jder
Expect the decline after the peak to be as sudden and rapid as the initial increase
klausdorth
Nice to see that bit is below 20.000.
Still more than last week
And, please, always remember the saying about the fat lady!
Lets wait and see what tomorrow and Wednesday (not even mentioning the other days) will look like!
hattorikun
“Do they not realize it takes two weeks for the vaccines to kick in?”
No, we are very dumb here. Thanks for the enlightenment.
Tomi
And how do we know that half of Tokyo is not infected already?
master
Cases are peaking and although deaths will continue to rise slightly, the hospitals are hardly collapsing. I would wager they are no more busy than any other cold and flu season.
All this with 95% of the population unboosted.
The utter failure of the Israeli experiment and their capitulation is there in black in white for all to see.
Think very hard before you continue with this bizarre experiment.
anon99999
Don't worry. Japan is aiming to do 1000000 vaccine doses a day to stem the virus( now just about at its peak unless the numbers are just flattening out because they have reached the limits of their testing) After promising to talk about giving boosters in various headlines since December they have now well into February upgraded their reporting to a definite aim to give many doses. ( of course many people still have a couple months to wait until they get their coupons so will only be getting their booster after the current wave has subsided)
carpslidy
There is a limit on the number of hypochondriacs who want a pcr test for a runny nose.
CommodoreFlag
Appreciate your respectful reply and your explanation.
I'm afraid I can't agree with you that a positivity rate based on case numbers and positive tests is a good way to try and align pandemic management with that of other countries. There are too many factors that affect the number of people submitting themselves to testing on a day to day basis and testing itself just isn't accurate enough (especially with omicron). I believe we can use hospital occupancy and deaths as an accurate comparison of how effectively the pandemic is being managed here.
I do agree that basing travel policies and bans on the numbers alone is flawed but they have now moved to serious hospitalizations as the index for restrictions at least. I am hopeful that travel restrictions and quarantine requirements will be relaxed next month.
I think this is by and large true though. Western countries have had a tougher time containing each variant of the virus. If you don't think this, you'd have to explain why there are far fewer deaths per population in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, etc. than in Western countries.
Steven Mccarthy
Saying that you’re posting facts and/or data with absolutely no verifiable information is just your warped opinion. If I say spring is coming soon , just wait for it and post it everyday, eventually it will come true . Omicron is as deadly as any variant in Japan. With children leading the surge in new case numbers , I thought others would start to come around . But these are the same people that think it’s totally okay that the elderly, morbidly obese Americans (only Americans are obese , I guess ) and those with pre-existing conditions get seriously ill and die from Covid. No healthy , not a single healthy person has had a negative outcome from Covid . Right ? The wannabe scientists and doctors that continue to post false and outright misleading statements here should be banned by the mods for it. They toss around insults because most of us can read facts for what they are . We are nowhere near the peak. Numbers are NOT falling. Go tell the friends and family members of the 600+ who died this past week from Covid that there’s nothing to see here . Go tell parents not to worry. Daijobu! Even though Japan does NOT publish the mortality rate , serious infection rate, or recovery rate of children in any age group. Yet that’s the group leading the national surge . FACTS. Just plain old fashioned facts !
narutal
@CommodoreFlag, I understand your reasoning, but according to data from https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html countries like France and the UK who are seemingly overwhelmed by cases according to Japanese news, respectively have a case-fatalities ratio of 0.64 and 0.98, while Japan is at 0.58, so there's no huge gap between these countries and Japan of you think about it.
The fact that you have to be showing hard symptoms in Japan to be tested, but simply being a contract case in Europe is sufficient clearly shows that some countries are trying to be accurate while others are trying to save face.
Japan has also made it a habit for some patients to stay at home to not overwhelm hospitals, but how many of those who die at home are not included in the death related to COVID? There's no solid data about this unfortunately so we'll never know
Oxycodin
Its just a sniffle are we afraid to have a cold now?
Reckless
I peaked out in high school. Wonder how omicron will do.
David Van Cleef
Yes you can, the positive cases include clinical diagnoses without actual lab testing.
Antiquesaving
After all this time, I still get a good laugh at these comments by the same people every Monday (AKA Sunday's test results:
You are all so funny, see you next Monday when again The numbers drop (after again having gone up all week).
Save some time, copy paste today's comments into a note pad, that way you can use it again every Monday until the numbers actually remain down.
CommodoreFlag
Again, I appreciate the respectful reply. Unfortunately, I again do have to disagree with you on the application of CFR as a comparator between countries as it is influenced by the type of testing. Case fatality is the ratio of confirmed deaths to confirmed cases. So if a country is carrying out testing of all cases including mild cases or asymptomatic cases like the UK or France, they attain a better CFR than a country like Japan which carries out fewer tests on asymptomatic or mild cases and only testing severely symptomatic patients who are more unlikely to recover.
I think deaths per million is a better metric, https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
France: 2,023
UK: 2,313
Japan: 154
I don't think that this is likely to be a significant number. This would suggest that there is a very large number of COVID deaths that are happening a home that are not being later investigated/questioned by doctors and their families.
I think the more credible theory is that Japan has just fared better due to cultural (and maybe genetic) reasons.
snowymountainhell
Some would agree with you, A.
falseflagsteve
Steven Mccarthy
FFS factcheck - Omicron is the mildest variant of Covid 19, scientific fact. It affects children less than the flu. No child under 10 has died of Covid in Japan.
The people mainly at risk are the elderly, the obese and those with health issues. These are also facts. Of course some younger people will be affected as they do annually by flu.
Some countries have realized that life must go on and are treating this variant like the flu and quite rightly so.
7.55pm poster
Ironic, coming from a guy who was obsessed with number manipulation last summer and predicted a Covid catastrophic event in Japan.
Commodore
Many reasons a Lowe death rate here, mainly from low obesity, better physical health and better dietary habits.
Thomas Goodtime
@antiquesavings
What's your problem? You are allowed to post all the stuff you want to. Alot of that is repetitive.
Make sure you've got your notepad and pencil handy, also.
Antiquesaving
Cheradenine ZakalweToday 05:52 pm JST
Yes we all know.
We could take everything previously posted during the last waves by that particular person, paste them in order each day of the week and no one would know the difference, between their comments now, last fall, last summer, last spring, etc...
It is like a broken record, will repeat it has peaked/is over/etc.. for several weeks, then declare he was right once it finally does go down.