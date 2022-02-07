Tokyo reports 12,211 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 68,039

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 12,211 new coronavirus cases, down 5,315 from Sunday and up 460 from last Monday.

By age group, 2,051 cases were in their 20s, 2,080 in their 30s, 2,040 in their 40s and 1,264 in their 50s, while 1,399 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,797 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, up three from Sunday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 68,039. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (8,308), Kanagawa (6,558), Saitama (5,722), Chiba (4,695), Aichi (4,109), Hyogo (3,459), Fukuoka (3,191), Hokkaido (2,687), Kyoto (2,259), Ibaraki (1,487), Shizuoka (1,023), Nara (929), Hiroshima (748), Okayama (613), Gifu (561), Kumamoto (494), Gunma (494), Tochigi (466), Kagoshima (450), Mie (446), Saga (420), Wakayama (400), Ishikawa (386), Nagano (372), Fukushima (338), Niigata (333), Oita (322), Okinawa (316), Nagasaki (297), Aomori (260), Yamagata (221), Kagawa (206), Ehime (159), Yamaguchi (150), Kochi (136) and Tokushima (146).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 113.

