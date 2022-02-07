Tokyo reports 12,211 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 17,526 new coronavirus cases, down 5,315 from Sunday and up 460 from last Monday.

By age group, 2,051 cases were in their 20s, 2,080 in their 30s, 2,040 in their 40s and 1,264 in their 50s, while 1,399 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,797 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, up three from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,687), Okayama (613), Gifu (561), Gunma (494), Tochigi (466), Kagoshima (450), Mie (446), Fukushima (338), Niigata (333), Oita (322), Okinawa (316), Nagasaki (297), Yamagata (221), Kagawa (206), Ehime (159), Yamaguchi (150), Kochi (136) and Tokushima (146).

