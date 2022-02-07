Tokyo reports 12,211 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 17,526 new coronavirus cases, down 5,315 from Sunday and up 460 from last Monday.
By age group, 2,051 cases were in their 20s, 2,080 in their 30s, 2,040 in their 40s and 1,264 in their 50s, while 1,399 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,797 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, up three from Sunday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,687), Okayama (613), Gifu (561), Gunma (494), Tochigi (466), Kagoshima (450), Mie (446), Fukushima (338), Niigata (333), Oita (322), Okinawa (316), Nagasaki (297), Yamagata (221), Kagawa (206), Ehime (159), Yamaguchi (150), Kochi (136) and Tokushima (146).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
falseflagsteve
Small rise as we reach the peak of cases without serious disruptions to the health services due to the mildness of Omicron.
Cases will fall quickly in the major cities but may rise in some more furfural areas where Omicron has not taken hold as much. The overall numbers will begin to fall and shortly after severe cases and deaths will too.
Jexan
Peaked
stickman1760
Do they not realize it takes two weeks for the vaccines to kick in?
narutal
Anyway, the positive rate of people who get tested in Tokyo is 77%, which is unheard of, and frankly incomprehensible, since other prefectures do not reach that percentage. The booster campaign should have started weeks ago, and in a bid to save face, Kishida just announced he was instructing to give a million dose a day as soon as possible... Japan feels like it's a boat without a captain once more.
Stay safe everyone, and protect yourself as well as the people around you.
Zoroto
Yes, probably. You cannot have more reported positive cases than the number of tests performed.
IronBeard
@falseflagsteve furfural covfefe?
Rob
Predictable Sunday dip. Back around 20K by the second half of this week.
With boosters still way off for the majority of the population despite today's announcement, we'll likely see the numbers remain high for at least a couple more weeks.