Tokyo reports 12,251 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 12,251 new coronavirus cases, down 442 from Wednesday and up 2,082 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,944 cases were in their 20s, 2,071 in their 30s, 2,079 in their 40s and 1,210 in their 50s, while 1,511 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,155 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, up two from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (3,483), Hokkaido (2,305), Okinawa (996), Mie (652), Gunma (635), Okayama (625), Ishikawa (555), Kagawa (424), Nagano (365), Oita (346), Fukushima (339), Fukui (335), Tokushima (324), Ehime (281), Yamaguchi (270), Kochi (243), Yamagata (224) and Tottori (145).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





