Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 12,251 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 12,251 new coronavirus cases, down 442 from Wednesday and up 2,082 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,944 cases were in their 20s, 2,071 in their 30s, 2,079 in their 40s and 1,210 in their 50s, while 1,511 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,155 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, up two from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (3,483), Hokkaido (2,305), Okinawa (996), Mie (652), Gunma (635), Okayama (625), Ishikawa (555), Kagawa (424), Nagano (365), Oita (346), Fukushima (339), Fukui (335), Tokushima (324), Ehime (281), Yamaguchi (270), Kochi (243), Yamagata (224) and Tottori (145).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

To be honest now I see more people without a mask. We need to live freely. But still we must follow the health guidelines.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Out and about in Namba with my partner , very busy despite the miserable weather. I have zero concerns for our well-being, going to enjoy Spring whilst taking sensible precautions of course

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Surely this is old news now. If we are still getting daily updates on the number of cases of covid, why not on the number of cases of flu, or traffic accidents, or anything else?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog