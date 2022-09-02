Tokyo reports 12,413 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 12,413 new coronavirus cases, down 2,038 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 34, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 539, down 16 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hiroshima (4,034), Mie (2,154), Gifu (2,040) and Fukushima (1,862).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

