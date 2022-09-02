Tokyo reports 12,561 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 12,561 new coronavirus cases, up 148 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 506, down 33 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,988), Hiroshima (3,228), Kyoto (2,720), Gifu (2,302), Okayama (2,192) and Okinawa (2,024).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

