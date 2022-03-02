Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 12,693 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 12,693 new coronavirus cases, up 880 from Tuesday and down1,874 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,862 cases were in their 20s, 2,142 in their 30s, 2,086 in their 40s and 1,219 in their 50s, while 1,600 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,4092 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,232), Okinawa (966), Okayama (824), Gunma (789), Mie (665), Gifu (644), Kagawa (436), Fukushima (398), Oita (392), Fukui (347), Iwate (319), Yamaguchi (305), Ehime (302), Tokushima (280), Yamagata (212) and Kochi (205).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

I still make that a 76% positivity rate of the number of tests conducted yesterday.

