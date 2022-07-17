Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 12,696 coronavirus cases

11 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo on Monday reported 12,696 new coronavirus cases, down 5,094 from Sunday and up 6,465 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 144, up 15 from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,990), Hokkaido (1,515), Shizuoka (1,464), Shiga (1,054), Nara (1,049), Mie (907), Miyazaki (832), Gunma (754), Okayama (732), Niigata (681), Gifu (665), Oita (646), Ishikawa (615), Nagasaki (568), Fukui (529), Yamaguchi (424), Kagawa (413), Fukushima (408), Shimane (392), Iwate (389), Ehime (384), Toyama (294), Tokushima (286), Tottori (285), Akita (231), Kochi (218) and Yamagata (194).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

I think we should focus on the number of deaths as they are the most important factor. 

Also I think we should stop with free PCR tests as people tend to go and have one even though they have no symptoms and feel genki. They just do it to see if they are positive or negative. 

That spread fear over people I think instead we should stop counting daily infection cases and aim for herd immunity!

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

think instead we should stop counting daily infection cases

Yeah, because less information available to society is always a good thing. SMH…

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Of course, the numbers will be down, because it's a long weekend, and families are visiting family members in other prefectures. Let's see if those numbers start rising again by the end of this week, shall we?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Thank CCP for creating and spreading the China Virus!!! China Virus was given a an unanimous name to protect the feelings of Chinese, but we all know that it came from China and that CCP tried to hide it from the world so that many got infected and spread it to all corners of the globe before it could be stopped. And no amount of censorship is going to hide this fact!!!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

aim for herd immunity!

People on here have been banging on about this imminent "herd immunity" for two and a half years now.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Thank CCP for creating and spreading the China Virus!!! China Virus was given a an unanimous name to protect the feelings of Chinese, but we all know that it came from China and that CCP tried to hide it from the world so that many got infected and spread it to all corners of the globe before it could be stopped. And no amount of censorship is going to hide this fact!!!

Jesus Christ man, give it a rest

0 ( +2 / -2 )

That spread fear over people I think instead we should stop counting daily infection cases and aim for herd immunity!

The whole herd immunity idea is pretty useless when a single person can't even get immunity.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

And no amount of censorship is going to hide this fact!!!

Next time go all-caps. Because you’d sound even more (in)sane if you went ALL-CAPS! (Btw, one exclamation point (that is this symbol: “!”) is enough.)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

we should stop counting daily infection cases

Maybe there's a case for reporting things differently. In the UK, currently results of random tests are being reported weekly rather than numbers testing positive daily. The advantage of this is that it picks up infections where there are no symptoms. Typically, such people don't get tested. So we probably get a better picture of how widespread infections are with random testing. (The latest data shows 1 in 18 infected in the UK.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Of course, the numbers will be down, because it's a long weekend, and families are visiting family members in other prefectures. Let's see if those numbers start rising again by the end of this week, shall we?

Quite so, but as the past has been a guide, when Monday, or after holiday numbers are high, over 1900 here in Okinawa alone, over double from last week, and a record high for a Monday, it is a guide to what the weeks numbers are going to be.

This coming weeks does not look good, and hospitalization rates are over 66%, and if the week ahead is anything like last week, these rates are going over 70% or more, which is not good at all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

aim for herd immunity!

People on here have been banging on about this imminent "herd immunity" for two and a half years now.

Yes, but for much of that time, they were banging on about reaching herd immunity with "vaccines," which has been recognized for some time not to be possible.

But I believe reaching herd immunity naturally is the way to go. All previous variants have come and gone.

Almost 8 million people have had a confirmed infection with omicron. I suspect the actual number of infections is likely at least 10X that, so most of us have had omicron already, and the remainder will get it soon. Those who get a second infection, do so with some level of protection from previous infections.....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I think we should focus on the number of deaths as they are the most important factor. 

You are quite wrong, hospitalization rates going up are a bigger problem overall than deaths. The health system here is under a heck of a lot of pressure to take care of the sick,

While it may sound crass, the dead dont need medical assistance, and its sad that people are dying from this, we have to think of the living and how they will be taken care of for regular medical care.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

