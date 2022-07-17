Tokyo reports 12,696 coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Monday reported 12,696 new coronavirus cases, down 5,094 from Sunday and up 6,465 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 144, up 15 from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,990), Hokkaido (1,515), Shizuoka (1,464), Shiga (1,054), Nara (1,049), Mie (907), Miyazaki (832), Gunma (754), Okayama (732), Niigata (681), Gifu (665), Oita (646), Ishikawa (615), Nagasaki (568), Fukui (529), Yamaguchi (424), Kagawa (413), Fukushima (408), Shimane (392), Iwate (389), Ehime (384), Toyama (294), Tokushima (286), Tottori (285), Akita (231), Kochi (218) and Yamagata (194).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

