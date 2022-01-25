Tokyo reports 12,813 new coronavirus cases

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross a street in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 12,813 new coronavirus cases, up 4,310 from Monday and up 7,628 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 3,126 cases were in their 20s, 2,257 in their 30s and 1,876 in their 40s, while 1,463 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,562 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 444, up five from Monday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Fukuoka (3,389), Chiba (3,251), Okinawa (1,175 plus a further 50 cases among U.S. military personnel), Hiroshima (1,099), Gunma (973), Gifu (816), Okayama (641), Kagoshima (526), Nagano (448), Niigata (432), Oita (390), Mie (382), Ehime (367), Miyazaki (311), Fukushima (207), Kagawa (191), Yamagata (153), Kochi (143), and Shimane (129).

