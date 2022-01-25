Tokyo reports 12,813 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 12,813 new coronavirus cases, up 4,310 from Monday and up 7,628 from last Tuesday.
By age group, 3,126 cases were in their 20s, 2,257 in their 30s and 1,876 in their 40s, while 1,463 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,562 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 444, up five from Monday.
Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Fukuoka (3,389), Chiba (3,251), Okinawa (1,175 plus a further 50 cases among U.S. military personnel), Hiroshima (1,099), Gunma (973), Gifu (816), Okayama (641), Kagoshima (526), Nagano (448), Niigata (432), Oita (390), Mie (382), Ehime (367), Miyazaki (311), Fukushima (207), Kagawa (191), Yamagata (153), Kochi (143), and Shimane (129).
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
7 Comments
John
Wooooow…Okinawa just HAD to mention that 50 military personnel out of 1175. Shows perfectly where their bias lies…
Mocheake
@John, the blame ALWAYS lies there. I say ten minutes before this comment gets censored.
snowymountainhell
These are similar numbers seen during the 2021 Olympics… oh, wait. Did we see real numbers during the Olympics ?
expat
Omicron prompts calls for Japan to treat COVID like the flu
Prominent voices including Tokyo’s governor and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have called for return to normal life.
If you can't beat it, join it appears to be the answer. What could possibly go wrong?
https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/1/20/omicron-fuels-calls-for-japan-to-treat-covid-like-the-flu
klausdorth
Oh well, it's almost 3 times compared with last week!
Guess you can't deny that. Our area (Ehime) also shows the highest number since this all started.
At least I was correct with my prediction that it will exceed 10.000 for Tokyo this week.
Now waiting for the "count-down-poster" and those claiming various aspects leading to the infection.
Good
It was nice knowing you all.
FizzBit
Didn’t JT used to always use “Delta variant”? Now that the world knows Omicron is not that deadly and the vaxx is not needed except for some with “bigger” health problems, why don’t they use “Omicron variant”?
prionking
Ignore the fear. Pay attention to the number of deaths and critically ill. Sad for those it affects, but very, very low. Highly likely to be elderly, vaccinated and with other comorbidities.
Thomas Goodtime
I call for Abe to jump into a volcano
nonu6976
will probably top out at 15k/16k as the testing has topped out at 35k. You just have to look at TV to see the huge lines of people wanting to get tested to see that 35k testing cap set by Koike is ridiculously low.
Lindsay
Well, it’s pretty obvious it’s too late for proactive measures to prevent the spread of omicron. Now, once again we see Tokyo and Japan taking reactive measures to deal with a mass outbreak.
Thomas Goodtime
Spot the racist
Liam Roberts
I’m waiting for the one who say’s it’s so many x ‘s compared from last week and who predicted it would be over 10000 this week , aghh beat me to it
Larr Flint
I'm not going to get BOOSTED!