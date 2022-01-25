Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross a street in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 12,813 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 12,813 new coronavirus cases, up 4,310 from Monday and up 7,628 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 3,126 cases were in their 20s, 2,257 in their 30s and 1,876 in their 40s, while 1,463 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,562 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 444, up five from Monday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Fukuoka (3,389), Chiba (3,251), Okinawa (1,175 plus a further 50 cases among U.S. military personnel), Hiroshima (1,099), Gunma (973), Gifu (816), Okayama (641), Kagoshima (526), Nagano (448), Niigata (432), Oita (390), Mie (382), Ehime (367), Miyazaki (311), Fukushima (207), Kagawa (191), Yamagata (153), Kochi (143), and Shimane (129).

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

Wooooow…Okinawa just HAD to mention that 50 military personnel out of 1175. Shows perfectly where their bias lies…

8 ( +11 / -3 )

@John, the blame ALWAYS lies there. I say ten minutes before this comment gets censored.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

These are similar numbers seen during the 2021 Olympics… oh, wait. Did we see real numbers during the Olympics ?

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Omicron prompts calls for Japan to treat COVID like the flu

Prominent voices including Tokyo’s governor and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have called for return to normal life.

If you can't beat it, join it appears to be the answer. What could possibly go wrong?

https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/1/20/omicron-fuels-calls-for-japan-to-treat-covid-like-the-flu

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Oh well, it's almost 3 times compared with last week!

Guess you can't deny that. Our area (Ehime) also shows the highest number since this all started.

At least I was correct with my prediction that it will exceed 10.000 for Tokyo this week.

Now waiting for the "count-down-poster" and those claiming various aspects leading to the infection.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

It was nice knowing you all.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Didn’t JT used to always use “Delta variant”? Now that the world knows Omicron is not that deadly and the vaxx is not needed except for some with “bigger” health problems, why don’t they use “Omicron variant”?

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Ignore the fear. Pay attention to the number of deaths and critically ill. Sad for those it affects, but very, very low. Highly likely to be elderly, vaccinated and with other comorbidities.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Prominent voices including Tokyo’s governor and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have called for return to normal life.

I call for Abe to jump into a volcano

7 ( +7 / -0 )

will probably top out at 15k/16k as the testing has topped out at 35k. You just have to look at TV to see the huge lines of people wanting to get tested to see that 35k testing cap set by Koike is ridiculously low.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Well, it’s pretty obvious it’s too late for proactive measures to prevent the spread of omicron. Now, once again we see Tokyo and Japan taking reactive measures to deal with a mass outbreak.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Not bad compared to other countries. KANPAI!

Spot the racist

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I’m waiting for the one who say’s it’s so many x ‘s compared from last week and who predicted it would be over 10000 this week , aghh beat me to it

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm not going to get BOOSTED!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog