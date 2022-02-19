Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 12,935 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 12,935 new coronavirus cases, down 581 from Saturday and down 139 from last Sunday.

By age group, 1,884 cases were in their 20s, 2,012 in their 30s, 2,114 in their 40s and 1,236 in their 50s, while 1,679 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,389 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 87, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (6,814), Aichi (4,690), Hyogo (4,350), Chiba (4,160), Hokkaido (2,334), Kyoto (1,769), Shizuoka (1,114), Nara (1,059), Shiga (908), Hiroshima (771), Mie (675), Okayama (641), Gunma (590), Okinawa (527), Toyama (455), Nagano (420), Kagawa (402), Ishikawa (399), Wakayama (311), Fukui (292), Fukushima (286), Yamaguchi (274), Iwate (270), Nagasaki (258), Aomori (245), Tokushima (239), Oita (230), Ehime (213), Miyazaki (207), Yamagata (196) and Kochi (169).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

