Tokyo reports 121 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 698

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus, down 208 from Sunday. It was the first time since last Nov 4 that the tally had been below 150.
The number is the result of 1,700 tests conducted on Feb 26.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 698. Chiba Prefecture had the most cases with 27, followed by Tokyo, Saitama (61), Osaka (56), Ibaraki (53), Kanagawa (52), Aichi (32) and Hokkaido (29).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths nationwide was 51.
Sven Asai
Yes, as subtracting is so difficult, we just delete only zeros....lol
SandyBeachHeaven
And the Herd Moos forward another step. We are doing excellent but I still say no to the Olympics and Olympiads coming in without 14 days in confinement.
AG
Wonder what the numbers in Tokyo would be if the mass testing that was done in Hiroshima with 800,000 was done:
https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan%27s-hiroshima-to-conduct-large-scale-pcr-tests-to-battle-covid-19
Oh wait... it conveniently never happened.
Akula
The conspiracy theorists will try to poke holes in this number, and yes it is a weekend number, which tends to be lower than normal. The fact remains though that the number of infections continues to fall across Japan. Great to see and vindicates the way Japan has tackled the pandemic.
Goodlucktoyou
Population compared to testing numbers and frequency of retesting would be useful.
marcelito
Great to see and vindicates the way Japan has tackled the pandemic.
Indeed... low testing results in low cases. Superb. Coincidentally, just in time for the looming Olympic spectator decision. Japan,s unique approach deserves to be nominated for UNESCO listing soon :)
Matej
well good news-if true.
i@n
Number seems to have gone down considerably, good
Wobot
They just did it at a smaller scale: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210219/k10012876001000.html
The reason we don't do mass testing of people without symptoms is to avoid false positives: https://math.hmc.edu/funfacts/medical-tests-and-bayes-theorem/
Zoroto
1700 tests on a weekday. Is that a record low? It is certainly one way to "beat" the virus.
carpslidy
AGToday 04:17 pm JST
i@n
Japan does minimize the false positive issue by not testing not suspected cases (they will mass test if needed) but I dont believe that is the reason.
Japan tests suspected cases in general because that is the practice and recommendation in general.
i@n
Other countries are probably doing the same thing also,but they have large numbers of suspected cases so large number of tests
To those who are interested they can can compare total number of positives to total number of tests with other countries in worldometer.
I suspect the percentage of positives may be comparable.
If percentages are comparable then Japan tests at the same rate as other countries.
tooheysnew
I’d like to see the number of people tested who are currently living with their parents.
Then divide this by the number of people tested who have miso soup for breakfast on weekends.
Finally, Multiply this by the number of tests that aren’t being done, & this should give us a realistic number that should satisfy most scaremongers
marcelito
Oh wait... it conveniently
It didn't happen because of local furry over the cost to taxpayers. Only 3000 people applied to be tested. 5 positives were recorded
Was the local fury perhaps " nudged along " by your local friendly LDP chapter? Funny how " people" are furious " about mass testing yet blatant pork waste of money such as the Abenomask fiasco, does not generate such reaction?
Robert Cikki
Recently, the "false positives" narrative started appearing here in Japan ("we don't test in order to avoid false positives", etc).
You must always ensure to keep data consistent. Data consistency is crucial and especially today. But right now, we are failing to do that. In one hand, we report low rate of infected people, in the other hand our hospitals don't see any decreasing number. The infected people are just being brought into hospitals. And the numbers just don't correlate (sure, there are 3 types of COVID-19 tests!) here.
Abbey
All for the Olympics !! Dont believe this .
Zoroto
NHK: "121 people infected in Tokyo 19 people died"
So that's a 15% death rate. Not great odds.
i@n
Lol
carpslidy
marcelitoToday 05:39 pm JST
Oh wait... it conveniently
Abemasks were a national project, mass testing was local.
Its completely different.
This isn't a cover up or conspiracy.
Its simply the government bowing to public pressure. Democracy in other words