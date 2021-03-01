Tokyo reports 121 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 698

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus, down 208 from Sunday. It was the first time since last Nov 4 that the tally had been below 150.

The number is the result of 1,700 tests conducted on Feb 26.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 698. Chiba Prefecture had the most cases with 27, followed by Tokyo, Saitama (61), Osaka (56), Ibaraki (53), Kanagawa (52), Aichi (32) and Hokkaido (29).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths nationwide was 51.

