Tokyo reports 13,074 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 13,074 new coronavirus cases, up 1,309 from Saturday and down 4,452 from last Sunday.

By age group, 2,062 cases were in their 20s, 2,254 in their 30s, 2,189 in their 40s and 1,310 in their 50s, while 1,526 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,112 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,366, up 14 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,629), Hokkaido (2,692), Gifu (904), Gunma (758), Okayama (666), Mie (517), Okinawa (549), Nagano (446), Oita (365), Fukushima (356), Kagawa (323), Kochi (271), Toyama (267), Ehime (248), Yamaguchi (233), Fukui (233), Ishikawa (224), Tokushima (158), Akita (149), Iwate (145) and Yamagata (118).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

