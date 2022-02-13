Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 13,074 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 13,074 new coronavirus cases, up 1,309 from Saturday and down 4,452 from last Sunday.

By age group, 2,062 cases were in their 20s, 2,254 in their 30s, 2,189 in their 40s and 1,310 in their 50s, while 1,526 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,112 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,366, up 14 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,629), Hokkaido (2,692), Gifu (904), Gunma (758), Okayama (666), Mie (517), Okinawa (549), Nagano (446), Oita (365), Fukushima (356), Kagawa (323), Kochi (271), Toyama (267), Ehime (248), Yamaguchi (233), Fukui (233), Ishikawa (224), Tokushima (158), Akita (149), Iwate (145) and Yamagata (118).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

14 Comments
I'm not one to complain, but I mean bloody hell, come on.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

The wave has peaked and things will get a lot better from here. Nice to see case numbers falling.

-4 ( +7 / -11 )

Pretty high number for a 3-day weekend Sunday. I expected a 4-digit number. Well, perhaps tomorrow.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

It’s clear that cases are about to start going down dramatically. Data from other countries backs this up. Other countries have seen between a 60-90% decline in their 7 day averages within 3-4 weeks from their peak. Japan cases peaked between Jan 30-Feb 4. 

Prediction: Japan will continue their QSOE until the end of Feb but will not extend it. They will lay the foundation of easing border restrictions in March. They will start with students and workers but will likely open tourism by Summer.  Soon we will be seeing smiling faces in the streets of Japan without masks.

-5 ( +6 / -11 )

It’s clear that cases are about to start going down dramatically. Data from other countries backs this up. Other countries have seen between a 60-90% decline in their 7 day averages within 3-4 weeks from their peak.

Some did, some didn't. Check your numbers.

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

Some did, some didn't. Check your numbers.

... and to continue by line of thought. It's not so much the case numbers matter (which is correlated with number of tests given), but the number of deaths and hospitalization.

South Africa, for example, has been steadily increasing since Omicron hit:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/south-africa/

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

A million new cases over the past 2 weeks . Hospitals so over stuffed they’re using alternate facilities. Hotels to keep people that should be hospitalized. Terrible. Children still leading the surge . Lock it down already. Not these fake restrictions.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Some did, some didn't. Check your numbers.

I did before I posted. ;) If you have other credible sources that show otherwise please share. Mine come from ourworldindata.org/

Here are 5 examples. The first number is the 7 day case average at the peak. The second is 4 weeks later.

South Africa: 23.4K; 4.6K (80% decline) it has declined more since then BTW

US: 800k; 187k (77% decline)

UK: 181k; 71k (61% decline)

Italy: 181k; 72k (60% decline)

Sweden: 40k; 15k (63% decline)

1 ( +5 / -4 )

down 4,452 from last Sunday.

Fantastic news everybody! We are almost there now, herd immunity reached and we can get back to normal.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Other countries have seen between a 60-90% decline in their 7 day averages within 3-4 weeks from their peak. Japan cases peaked between Jan 30-Feb 4. 

I believe that may be a bit of an over generalization, as said other countries include those in which 3rd jab boosters have been widely implemented. Japan is at last report unfortunately only at 11%..

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

A whopping 3,500 tests on the 11th.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

I believe that may be a bit of an over generalization, as said other countries include those in which 3rd jab boosters have been widely implemented. Japan is at last report unfortunately only at 11%..

If you have data that says otherwise please share. My examples and source is above.

Vaccines or boosters don't prevent cases, just hospitalization. Everyone I know that has gotten Omicron is vaccinated and a few even boosted. I provided real examples above but will go on to say that in 1 month from now it will prove boosters are not going to make a dent in this thing but if it makes people feel better by all means take it.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Blah blah blah blah blah...who cares anymore !!

2 ( +4 / -2 )

@Zoroto, to whom are you directing your comments?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

