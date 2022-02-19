Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 13,516 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 13,516 new coronavirus cases, down 2,613 from Friday and up 1,751 from last Saturday.

By age group, 2,012 cases were in their 20s, 2,246 in their 30s, 2,312 in their 40s and 1,377 in their 50s, while 1,577 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,134 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 87, up seven from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Gifu (834), Kagawa (495), Fukushima (325), Oita (309), Yamaguchi (268), Fukui (258), Tokushima (236), Yamagata (232), Ehime (216) and Kochi (214).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 87, up seven from Friday,

... and THAT is the only relevant figure, as always buried in the article, and not in the headline with the meaningless "case" figures. 87 people with problem in a metropolis of 15+ million..... i.e. a nothing burger.

Omicron is burning through the population now, and in a few weeks the media will finally run out of their beloved "cases" too. You can look at countries ahead in the curve, like SA.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Down, down, and down again. Serious cases will soon follow.

-12 ( +0 / -12 )

Down, down, and down again. Serious cases will soon follow.

So are the down votes disappointed that numbers are going down? Haha How sad…..

-10 ( +0 / -10 )

We've hit the peak and things are on the way down. Bye bye COVID.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

@Jexan

Why worry about downvotes? You've your opinion and have made it.

Doesn't mean other people are sad or disappointed about numbers. Maybe they're tired of samey-type posts?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Says someone who’s not accountable for their comments like everyone else here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Moderator: Really? Why do some have no account history yet still are allowed to post.

Surely, the editor would like to maintain trust with their readership.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So are the down votes disappointed that numbers are going down? Haha How sad…..

My guess , dear @Jexan, would be, they just honored your ‘excellent’ reading capabilities.

and up 1,751 from last Saturday

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Maybe they're tired of samey-type posts?

And your antivax nonsense

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Why worry about downvotes? You've your opinion and have made it.

Doesn't mean other people are sad or disappointed about numbers. Maybe they're tired of samey-type posts?

Not worried or concerned in the least just puzzled.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Stop reporting cases, everyone knows the numbers a fraction of whats out there. A couple of kids in my sons grade had it and were off, we decided to let him keep attending and now everyone but me is sick. Guess I’m the boss.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

and THAT is the only relevant figure, as always buried in the article, and not in the headline with the meaningless "case" figures. 87 people with problem in a metropolis of 15+ million..... i.e. a nothing burger.

So the number of deaths is meaningless according to you.

Heartless and selfish.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

