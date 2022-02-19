Tokyo reports 13,516 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 13,516 new coronavirus cases, down 2,613 from Friday and up 1,751 from last Saturday.

By age group, 2,012 cases were in their 20s, 2,246 in their 30s, 2,312 in their 40s and 1,377 in their 50s, while 1,577 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,134 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 87, up seven from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Gifu (834), Kagawa (495), Fukushima (325), Oita (309), Yamaguchi (268), Fukui (258), Tokushima (236), Yamagata (232), Ehime (216) and Kochi (214).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

