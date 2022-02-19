Tokyo reports 13,516 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 13,516 new coronavirus cases, down 2,613 from Friday and up 1,751 from last Saturday.
By age group, 2,012 cases were in their 20s, 2,246 in their 30s, 2,312 in their 40s and 1,377 in their 50s, while 1,577 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,134 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 87, up seven from Friday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Gifu (834), Kagawa (495), Fukushima (325), Oita (309), Yamaguchi (268), Fukui (258), Tokushima (236), Yamagata (232), Ehime (216) and Kochi (214).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
WilliB
... and THAT is the only relevant figure, as always buried in the article, and not in the headline with the meaningless "case" figures. 87 people with problem in a metropolis of 15+ million..... i.e. a nothing burger.
Omicron is burning through the population now, and in a few weeks the media will finally run out of their beloved "cases" too. You can look at countries ahead in the curve, like SA.
Jexan
Down, down, and down again. Serious cases will soon follow.
Jexan
So are the down votes disappointed that numbers are going down? Haha How sad…..
Akula
We've hit the peak and things are on the way down. Bye bye COVID.
Thomas Goodtime
@Jexan
Why worry about downvotes? You've your opinion and have made it.
Doesn't mean other people are sad or disappointed about numbers. Maybe they're tired of samey-type posts?
snowymountainhell
Says someone who’s not accountable for their comments like everyone else here.
snowymountainhell
Moderator: Really? Why do some have no account history yet still are allowed to post.
Surely, the editor would like to maintain trust with their readership.
Sven Asai
My guess , dear @Jexan, would be, they just honored your ‘excellent’ reading capabilities.
Elvis is here
And your antivax nonsense
Jexan
Not worried or concerned in the least just puzzled.
Bobo
Stop reporting cases, everyone knows the numbers a fraction of whats out there. A couple of kids in my sons grade had it and were off, we decided to let him keep attending and now everyone but me is sick. Guess I’m the boss.
Fighto!
So the number of deaths is meaningless according to you.
Heartless and selfish.