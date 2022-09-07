Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 13,568 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 13,568 new coronavirus cases, up 4,082 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 474, down 38 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (6,244), Hokkaido (5,180), Chiba (4,752), Hiroshima (3,615), Gifu (2,498), Niigata (2,337), Kagoshima (2,283) and Fukushima (2,173).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

