Tokyo reports 13,568 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 13,568 new coronavirus cases, up 4,082 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 474, down 38 from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (6,244), Hokkaido (5,180), Chiba (4,752), Hiroshima (3,615), Gifu (2,498), Niigata (2,337), Kagoshima (2,283) and Fukushima (2,173).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
Elvis is here
Waasahhhhhh! Time from a TROLL post!
Pickle
Nice to see lower numbers!
Particularly in Okinawa
This is soon over :)
Elvis is here
We need the troll greatest hits. Would anyone like to start?
Elvis is here
Lockdown Okinawa Style by China Jim.
Elvis is here
Moving On by Chicken Little
Elvis is here
Let The Oldies Dy by Londoner.
Elvis is here
Elvis Gonna Get Banned from the Building by The Mods.
SDCA
Elvis you better watch out man! The mods are watching...