Tokyo reports 138 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 138 new coronavirus cases, down five from Thursday and 62 down from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 68, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 526, down 69 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today