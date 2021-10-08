Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 138 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 138 new coronavirus cases, down five from Thursday and 62 down from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 68, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 526, down 69 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

That's 5 fewer cases than yesterday. Some would call this a positive trend.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo