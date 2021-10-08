Tokyo reports 138 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 827

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 138 new coronavirus cases, down five from Thursday and 62 down from last Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 145.4.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 68, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 526, down 69 from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 827. Osaka had the most cases with 166, followed by Tokyo, Kanagawa (65), Hyogo (60), Aichi (42), Chiba (35), Okinawa (29), Kyoto (26), Saitama (25) and Hokkaido (21).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 46.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
8 Comments
Login to comment
CommodoreFlag
That's 5 fewer cases than yesterday. Some would call this a positive trend.
ShinkansenCaboose
I am excitingly waiting for negative numbers.
ClippetyClop
Then I suggest an IQ test
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
When will open the borders ?
ian
How about number of fatalities, is it still included in the report?
Dont remember seeing it last night
Akula
Just under 80 million fully vaccinated people in Japan now. Things really moving in the right direction.
Active cases less than a tenth of what they were at their peak.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Unfortunately they can't because the government has no clue what the actual infection spread/situation is. It refuses to test large numbers of people, so instead it's just a guessing game and hoping that hospitals don't start to fill up again.
Opening the borders would mean that Lamda or Mu could emerge in large numbers and that would be a huge optics "problem" right before the national election. Just image if there were a dozen cases of either identified just days before people go to vote.
Instead the plan is to try and use obscene amounts of tax revenue to try and provide the economic stimulation the government's policies are preventing. Reopening the borders would be an immediate stimulation for all of the industries so badly damaged by the SoEs.
And if a domestic-based sixth wave starts to emerge now that people are openly ignoring common-sense preventative measures again? Let's just say another SoE lies ready and waiting.
ian
There seems to be a confusion.
Quite a few have asked already when will the border be opened or why it's not open yet, presumably in light of the current numbers.
Border closure or opening however not just depend on the local covid infection situation.
It depends equally, maybe more, on each country point of origin.