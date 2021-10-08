Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 138 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 827

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 138 new coronavirus cases, down five from Thursday and 62 down from last Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 145.4.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 68, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 526, down 69 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 827. Osaka had the most cases with 166, followed by Tokyo, Kanagawa (65), Hyogo (60), Aichi (42), Chiba (35), Okinawa (29), Kyoto (26), Saitama (25) and Hokkaido (21).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 46.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

That's 5 fewer cases than yesterday. Some would call this a positive trend.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

I am excitingly waiting for negative numbers.

-3 ( +6 / -9 )

I am excitingly waiting for negative numbers.

Then I suggest an IQ test

6 ( +11 / -5 )

When will open the borders ?

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

How about number of fatalities, is it still included in the report?

Dont remember seeing it last night

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Just under 80 million fully vaccinated people in Japan now. Things really moving in the right direction.

Active cases less than a tenth of what they were at their peak.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

When will open the borders ?

Unfortunately they can't because the government has no clue what the actual infection spread/situation is. It refuses to test large numbers of people, so instead it's just a guessing game and hoping that hospitals don't start to fill up again.

Opening the borders would mean that Lamda or Mu could emerge in large numbers and that would be a huge optics "problem" right before the national election. Just image if there were a dozen cases of either identified just days before people go to vote.

Instead the plan is to try and use obscene amounts of tax revenue to try and provide the economic stimulation the government's policies are preventing. Reopening the borders would be an immediate stimulation for all of the industries so badly damaged by the SoEs.

And if a domestic-based sixth wave starts to emerge now that people are openly ignoring common-sense preventative measures again? Let's just say another SoE lies ready and waiting.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

There seems to be a confusion.

Quite a few have asked already when will the border be opened or why it's not open yet, presumably in light of the current numbers.

Border closure or opening however not just depend on the local covid infection situation.

It depends equally, maybe more, on each country point of origin.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo