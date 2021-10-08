Tokyo reports 138 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 827

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 138 new coronavirus cases, down five from Thursday and 62 down from last Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 145.4.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 68, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 526, down 69 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 827. Osaka had the most cases with 166, followed by Tokyo, Kanagawa (65), Hyogo (60), Aichi (42), Chiba (35), Okinawa (29), Kyoto (26), Saitama (25) and Hokkaido (21).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 46.

